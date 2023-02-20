Zoup! Eatery Adds Even More Crave-Worthy Items to their Delectable Menu

Leading Fast-Casual Soup Franchise Expands their Popular Buffalo Flavor Across Many Menu Items, and their Comin' in Hot!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoup! Eatery, a WOWorks brand, and the nation's fastest-growing soup franchise, announced the addition of five new LTOs to their menu to provide comfort with a kick and expand on the popular buffalo flavor.

The new featured menu offerings are available now through April 30th, 2023 at all Zoup! Eatery locations and aim to provide guests with a reinvigorated menu filled with crave-worthy items. The featured items on the menu include:

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad: Lively greens, crispy chicken, cucumbers, raw carrots, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, spicy buffalo sauce and topped with a new buffalo ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl: Brown rice, lively greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, raw carrots, spicy buffalo sauce and topped with a new buffalo ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese: Bread, buffalo ranch dressing, spicy buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, gorgonzola cheese, sliced tomatoes, grilled chicken, shredded white cheddar.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Mac: Mac and cheese, crispy chicken, gorgonzola, tomato, spicy buffalo sauce.

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Soup: White cheddar cheese soup, spicy buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, vegetables and chicken.

"We are thrilled to provide our franchisees with a wide selection of unique and delicious buffalo menu options to keep things fresh and fulfill our guests cravings," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, and Zoup! Eatery. "We look forward to continuing the rollout of on-trend items that not only help support our guests' lifestyles and unique dietary needs, but expand their taste buds and keep them coming back."

Zoup! Eatery offers a wide variety of soups and broths, along with salads, sandwiches and additional menu categories ranging from a signature mac and cheese to organic craft beverages to nutritious grain or broth bowls.

Zoup! Eatery is actively looking for additional franchisees to help develop the brand throughout the country. The brand is seeking to partner with hands-on entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand and motivated to grow.

ABOUT ZOUP! EATERY:

Founded in 1997, Zoup! Eatery is the leading fast-casual soup concept with over 65 locally owned and operated restaurants across the United States and Canada. In 2018, Zoup! started its evolution to Zoup! Eatery and expanded its menu with the introduction of fresh baked ciabatta bread for comforting sandwiches, mac & cheese line and fresh salads and grain bowls. Zoup! Eatery is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

SOURCE Zoup! Eatery/Fishman PR