Zoup! Eatery Brings the Heat this Summer with Hot Honey Menu Items

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoup! Eatery, the nation's fastest-growing soup franchise, and part of WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, announced the addition of two new summer Limited-Time Only (LTOs) items to amp up the heat while keeping the menu sweet for guests to enjoy.

The new featured menu offerings are available now through September 5, 2023 at all Zoup! Eatery locations and aim to offer guests with a reinvigorated menu filled with crave-worthy ingredients and exciting flavors . The featured LTO items on the menu include:

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Salad: Lively greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, raw carrots, diced tomatos, shredded cheddar, roasted jalapeno ranch, and hot honey sauce.

Lively greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, raw carrots, diced tomatos, shredded cheddar, roasted jalapeno ranch, and hot honey sauce. Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: Ciabatta, crispy chicken, roasted jalapeno ranch, sliced cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, and hot honey sauce.

"Summer is the best time to amp up spicy and sweet flavors in lunch and dinner meals. Our lastest menu items featuring an on-trend hot honey sauce will not only expand our guests' tastebuds but also have them coming back for more," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, and Zoup! Eatery. "We look forward to continuing the rollout of creative menu items and new ingredients that not only help support our guests' lifestyles and seasonal cravings, but also help our restaturants keep their menu fresh and exciting."

Zoup! Eatery offers a wide variety of soups and broths, along with salads, sandwiches and additional menu categories ranging from a signature mac and cheese to organic craft beverages to nutritious bowls made with a base of bone broth, full-husk brown rice or ancient grains. The restaurant also recently started offering fresh baked ciabatta bread for its sandwiches.

Zoup! Eatery is actively looking for additional franchisees to help develop the brand throughout the country. The brand is seeking to partner with hands-on entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand and motivated to grow. For more information about owning a Zoup! Eatery franchise, visit https://franchise.zoup.com/.

ABOUT ZOUP! EATERY:

Founded in 1997, Zoup! Eatery is the leading fast-casual soup concept with over 65 locally owned and operated restaurants across the United States and Canada. In 2018, Zoup! started its evolution to Zoup! Eatery and expanded its menu with the introduction of fresh baked ciabatta bread for comforting sandwiches, mac & cheese line and fresh salads and grain bowls. Zoup! Eatery is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille. For more information, visit http://www.zoup.com.

