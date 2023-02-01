Zoup! Good, Really Good® Launches New Soup Flavors

Small-Batch Recipes Join Lineup of Premium, Shelf-Stable Soups and Recent Innovations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoup! Good, Really Good® is adding four inspired soup recipes to its popular lineup of premium glass jar soups. Kettle cooked in small batches to feature rich, simmered-all-day taste, each are free of artificial ingredients and preservatives, and crafted with one of Zoup!'s homestyle broths as their base. The following are now available for retailers nationwide to carry.

Zoup! Good, Really Good® New Soups

Chicken Potpie: This traditional soup is like comfort in a bowl. Antibiotic-free chicken, potatoes, hearty cuts of vegetables, and fresh herbs are a delight in every spoonful. Kettle cooked in small batches and made with Zoup! Good, Really Good® Chicken Bone Broth.





Portabella Mushroom Bisque: Creamy, rich, and packed with flavor, this classic French recipe is crafted with a generational blend of button, baby bella, and portabella mushrooms, gracefully combined with aromatic herbs and savory seasonings. Kettle cooked in small batches and made with Zoup! Good, Really Good® Savory Veggie Broth.





Black Bean Chili: This delicious and hearty vegan chili is loaded with flavor created from a blend of black beans, tomatoes, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, and spices. Kettle cooked in small batches and made with Zoup! Good, Really Good® Savory Veggie Broth.





Chicken Noodle: Antibiotic-free chicken, mirepoix and tender egg noodles are simmered in a clean and savory broth. A back-to-basics, simple, and timeless soup that's sure to warm the soul. Kettle cooked in small batches and made with Zoup! Good, Really Good® Chicken Bone Broth.

Said Eric Ersher, Founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products, "With a history of serving soup face-to-face to our customers for over two decades, we know firsthand what makes soup taste delicious and understand the true satisfaction this comfort food can provide. That's why we crafted our new soups to bring big flavor and clean, quality ingredients to modern recipes, all while providing the convenience consumers want."

The original soup offerings, sold in 16oz recyclable glass jars for an SRP of $5.99, launched Spring 2022, and are currently sold in major retailers including Walmart, Meijer, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, Weis Markets, Hannaford, Giant, Cub Foods, and Raley's & Shnucks. The flavors include Chicken & Riced Cauliflower, Spicy Chicken 'Chilada™, Butternut Squash with Brown Butter and Sage, Tomato Bisque, and Garden Vegetable. That same year, the Zoup! team also brought to market Culinary Concentrates™, gourmet broth bases that provide at-home cooks a premium upgrade to the single national brand.

About Zoup! Good, Really Good®

Founded by a 20+ year soup and spice industry veteran, Zoup! got its start opening soup-focused, fast-casual restaurants and was encouraged by its customers to create a broth that was good enough to drink. Zoup! leveraged its restaurant industry experience to bring the first premium broth packaged in recyclable glass jars to the retail market and has continued to innovate with its launch of Culinary Concentrates™ and shelf-stable Soups. Featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America since 2019, Zoup! Good, Really Good® products are available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, plus online. Visit ZoupBroth.com and follow @ZoupGoodReallyGood on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

