Zoup! Showcases Super-Premium Soups at Fancy Food Show

New Flavors Join Lineup That's Packaged in Glass Jars and Offers Something for Everyone

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoup! is bringing to market a lineup of flavor-forward, shelf-stable soups packaged in recyclable and reusable glass jars, which the team will sample at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC, June 25-27 at booth #5013. Immersed in serving soup face-to-face to customers across the country at Zoup! Eatery locations for over two decades – a history unique to the CPG industry – the team learned about nuanced and universal taste preferences and became passionate about creating soup that seamlessly paired unparalleled flavor with store-bought convenience.

Zoup! Good, Really Good® Soups

Crafted from high-quality, clean ingredients like fresh herbs, antibiotic-free chicken, and hearty cuts of vegetables (no artificial ingredients or preservatives and no GMO's here!), the newest heat-and-eat flavors include Chicken Potpie and Chicken Noodle, filled with homestyle comfort in every bowl, a Portabella Mushroom Bisque that's rich and aromatic (watch out green bean casseroles!), plus a hearty and vegan Black Bean Chili. The original offerings include zesty Spicy Chicken 'Chilada™, smooth and creamy Tomato Bisque, fresh and tasty Garden Vegetable, cozy Butternut Squash with Brown Butter and Sage, and Chicken & Riced Cauliflower providing a low-carb alternative to the classic. Kettle-cooked in small batches and crafted with Zoup!'s homestyle broths as the base, each features the simmered-all-day taste that has become synonymous with the brand.

Shared Eric Ersher, Founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products, "We've been innovating in the premium soup space since 1998 and have used what we learned from our restaurant customers as our secret sauce to create recipes aligned with consumers' elevated preferences. This is soup just as it should be - complex yet comforting, inspired yet familiar, and appealing to the full spectrum of soup lovers."

Zoup! Good, Really Good® Soups are available at retailers across the country, including Walmart, Sprouts, Meijer, The Fresh Market, and Weis Markets, and online for an SRP of $5.99 for a 16oz jar.

About Zoup! Good, Really Good®

Founded by 20+ year soup and spice industry veterans, Zoup! got its start opening soup-focused, fast-casual restaurants and was encouraged by its customers to create a broth that was good enough to drink. Zoup! leveraged its experience to bring the first premium broth packaged in recyclable glass jars to the retail market and has continued to innovate with its launch of Culinary Concentrates™ and shelf-stable Soups. Featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America since 2019, Zoup! Good, Really Good® products are available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, plus online. Visit ZoupBroth.com and follow @ZoupGoodReallyGood on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

SOURCE Zoup!