Zovio & Blue Shield of California to Provide Opportunities for Debt-free Education to BSCA Employees & Their Families

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver educational programming and benefits, has partnered with Blue Shield of California , a health plan provider serving over 4 million plan members and nearly 65,000 physicians in California, to provide debt-free educational opportunities to their employees.

Through this partnership, full-time Blue Shield employees who have been employed for six months can obtain free associate, bachelor's or master's degrees at Ashford University without taking out student loans or incurring additional tuition expenses. In addition, immediate family members of Blue Shield of California employees can also enroll in Ashford University degree programs at a discounted tuition rate.

Blue Shield of California Chief Human Resources Officer Mary O'Hara said, "At Blue Shield of California, we are committed to being a great place to work where all of our people are given the opportunity to grow personally, professionally, and financially. We understand that student debt can be a barrier for employees who are interested in furthering their education. At the same time, we are trying to innovate and disrupt the healthcare system so that we can deliver against our mission to make healthcare worthy of our family and friends. That requires a learning organization where all of our people have access to ongoing, high-quality learning and professional development opportunities. We've developed our own leadership curriculum that teaches employees how to lead, while embodying our company values. A great next step is our collaboration with Ashford, which gives our employees access to free online higher education that can advance their capabilities, careers, and professional goals."

"Blue Shield of California is a forward-thinking organization that truly cares about their employees and their family members," said Michael Rolnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services at Zovio. "Since day one, Blue Shield of California has shown a commitment to not only helping their employees achieve their education and professional development goals, but have also remained steadfast in their commitment to continuing to roll out impactful benefits that align with their organization's mission. We look forward to supporting them, their employees and their employees' families as part of the Zovio community."

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a tax paying, not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with over 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and Learn@Forbes , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

