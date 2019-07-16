Zovio Announces Fullstack Academy partnership with the University of San Diego to Create Cybersecurity Talent

"There is a large skills gap in San Diego that makes it hard for organizations to fill the more than 4,000 cybersecurity jobs in the area with qualified, trained professionals," said Nimit Maru, co-founder at Fullstack Academy. "Partnering with USD, which has one of the top engineering schools and a Center for CyberSecurity Engineering and Technology, will make some of the country's leading cybersecurity resources available to students looking to take the next step in their career."

"Total immersion training, like our cybersecurity bootcamp, is the fastest and most effective way to prepare ambitious learners to fight cybercrime for San Diego organizations," said co-founder David Yang. "With more than 36,600 cyber jobs available nationwide, there has never been a better time to start a career in cybersecurity through Fullstack Academy and USD."

"Fullstack Academy has been a leader in technology bootcamps for years, and we're excited to bring their skilled training to USD," said Andy Drotos, Director of Professional and Public Programs at USD's Division of Professional and Continuing Education. "With a skills gap this large for a field that is becoming increasingly essential in today's digital environment, we chose to partner with the top program in the country, and the official cyber bootcamp of New York City, to train talented bootcamp graduates for careers right here in San Diego."

The bootcamp is expected to launch in early 2020.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy was founded in 2012, after co-founders David Yang and Nimit Maru opted to devote themselves full-time to building a technology school. Since then, they have expanded to Chicago, established the Grace Hopper Program - the first all-women web development bootcamp in the nation to offer deferred tuition, and now partner with universities and governments to provide similar programs. Fullstack Academy and Grace Hopper Program graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless start-ups. More details can be found at http://www.fullstackacademy.com or at http://www.gracehopper.com. For more information, contact Kelly Milam at press@fullstackacademy.com.

About USD's Division of Professional and Continuing Education

The University of San Diego's Division of Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) offers a robust portfolio of courses and programs needed by aspiring professionals that evolves in response to their professional development in the fields of business, education, health care and more.

PCE nurtures key partnerships on the local, national and international level to better serve working professionals who seek to enhance or build their careers, as well as with their employers to help achieve their highest value and potential. Learn more about USD's Professional and Continuing Education, visit PCE.SanDiego.edu.

