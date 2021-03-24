Zovio Announces Grant to Support the Center for the Future of Arizona's Pathways to Prosperity Program

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions, announced today the awarding of a grant to the Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA). The funding will support CFA's Arizona Pathways to Prosperity initiative.

CFA is known for bringing together businesses, higher education institutions, and K-12 districts to design, implement, and scale college and career pathways that enable students to transition smoothly through high school, into higher education, and onto family-supporting careers. The pathways include career exploration, the opportunity to earn up to at least twelve college credits while in high school toward a credential or degree with labor market value, and quality work-based learning experiences to ensure that students connect their learning to career interests.

"Strengthening the connections between industry and education is essential for spurring economic expansion and ensuring there is ample opportunity for young people in Arizona," said Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "The generous support from Zovio ensures we can continue our work with our partners to boldly reimagine how Arizona education and workforce development systems meet state and regional talent needs and prepare young people for careers."

"Together, Zovio and CFA will focus on strengthening the Arizona community by creating systems of career-connected pathways aligned with state and regional economies," said Zovio's Chief External Affairs Officer Vickie Schray. "These pathways will help ensure that Arizona youth complete high school and earn a postsecondary degree in an in-demand field."

"CFA's vision and their Arizona Pathways to Prosperity program align with Zovio's Corporate Social Responsibility pillar of Providing Opportunity for All," shared Zovio's Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Jennifer Love Bruce. "Zovio is excited to help expand economic opportunity for Arizona's young people and meet regional talent needs."

As part of the grant, Schray will be speaking at CFA's upcoming Pathways – Chatting for Action session on March 25 and addressing the Future of Work and Learning.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About the Center for the Future of Arizona

The Center for the Future of Arizona is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for our state. We listen to Arizonans to learn what matters most to them, share trusted data about how Arizona is doing, bring critical issues to public attention, and work with communities and leaders to solve public problems. For more information, visit arizonafuture.org.

