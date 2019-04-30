Zovio Announces New Leaders as it Launches Employer Services

As President of Zovio Employer Services, Purcell will expand how Zovio partners with corporations to help their employees learn and develop, including leveraging learning and training services from Zovio subsidiaries such as Learn@Forbes, TutorMe, and Fullstack Academy. Additionally, Purcell will oversee most aspects of the student life cycle for enrollees of partners within the Zovio Employer Services network.

"Mike has achieved dramatic results in high-growth organizations building partnerships and developing go-to-market and brand strategies," said Greg Finkelstein, Chief Operating Officer. "His expertise will enhance Zovio's overall strategy for meeting the training and development needs of employers as we continue to build solutions to upskill enterprise workforces."

Prior to joining the company, Purcell served for five years as the executive vice president of business development and international chief operating officer of Keypath Education, an Illinois-based Online Program Management company. Purcell also served as an operating partner at Sterling Partners, and held leadership roles at Embanet, Software Secure, Inc., Collegis/SunGard Higher Ed, and Postini. Purcell holds a bachelor's in finance and marketing from Cornell University.

As SVP, Business Development of Zovio Employer Services, Michael Rolnick will maintain day-to-day leadership of Education Partnerships as well as assist in strategy development for Zovio Employer Services. He joined the company in July 2014, and is responsible for collaborating with corporate partners to support employees' education, training and leadership development. Rolnick has an extensive background in strategic partnerships, marketing, communications, and business development, including roles with Visa, Callaway Golf, and the National Hockey League. Rolnick earned his master's in public relations from Syracuse University, and his bachelor's in English and history from Union College.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

