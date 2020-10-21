Zovio Announces the Launch of Signalz for Student Success

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an ed-tech services company, announced the launch of Signalz for Student Success.

"Signalz for Student Success brings together people, processes and technology in a new service that colleges and universities can use to improve student engagement and retention," said Zovio's Chief Technology Officer, Umang Jain. "Signalz uses data science and analytics to differentiate and deliver these results."

By utilizing 50 varied data points, Signalz for Students Success' predictive analytics, which is powered by machine learning, identifies learners at risk of dropping their course(s). Signalz for Student Success then notifies the learner's faculty member and student advisors and provides them with outreach tools and intervention strategies they can use to deliver targeted learner support.

"Zovio is focused on innovation and taking bold steps forward in education," said Zovio Founder, President, and CEO Andrew Clark. "By combining the power of data and technology, we can ensure that learners receive the innovative and personalized support they need to achieve their educational goals and career aspirations."

"Signalz for Student Success is just the first of many ed-tech services and tools that Zovio is developing designed to help institutions grow and provide better student services," continued Clark. "Through AI powered data insights, Zovio can offer enrollment, retention support, plus financial and operational effectiveness strategies that benefit institutions and learners alike."

For more information on Zovio and Signalz for Student Success, please visit ZovioPartnerships.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

Contact: Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE Zovio

