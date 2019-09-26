Zovio Announces TutorMe Partnership with Post University

"We are honored to be selected by Post University because of their reputation for being focused on student success," said Myles Hunter, TutorMe CEO. "We will be able to help students both on campus and online with any subject they find challenging, increasing their chance of a positive outcome. Our technology connects students with a tutor in less than 30 seconds, and we provide many ways for tutors and students to collaborate one-on-one, including virtual whiteboards, screen sharing, video, and live editing."

TutorMe replaced the university's previous online tutoring service because of its wider concentration of subjects, video chat accessibility, and graduate-level assistance. Students can also request a specific tutor to help them each time, potentially building relationships with a TutorMe tutor that could last throughout their university experience. TutorMe is available for students now, and launched along with the university's new Center for Academic Success , which provides both peer and professional tutors housed on campus.

"TutorMe was the best choice for us to complement our new Center for Academic Success and help students succeed in their classes," said Assistant Provost Dana Wilkie. "We especially value TutorMe's professional tutors in over 300 subjects who provide our students the help they need any time of day or night, along with the range of collaboration and video tools those tutors can use, whether they're helping an online or an on-campus student."

About TutorMe

Based in Los Angeles, TutorMe is a leading provider of online tutoring. TutorMe offers a complete strategic partnership, qualified to provide premium online tutoring to academic institutions of all types and successfully improve student retention. Their platform connects a student with the most-qualified online tutor in under 30 seconds using a matching system powered by AI. Students learn via their advanced lesson space, featuring video chat, screen-sharing, virtual whiteboards and much more. They also create fully-animated online test preparation courses. To learn more about TutorMe, visit www.tutorme.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Nolan Sundrud

nolan.sundrud@zovio.com

858 668 2586 x11619

SOURCE Zovio

Related Links

www.zovio.com

