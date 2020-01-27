Zovio Donates 200 Computers and Three Printers to AmeriSchools Via AZ StRUT

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, donated 200 computers and three multi-function printers to AZ StRUT , a 501c3 nonprofit that provides donated technology to Title I schools in the Phoenix area. These computers and printers have been given to AmeriSchools to use in computer labs as resources for student learning this school year.

"We are happy to assist AmeriSchools with these desktops," said Tom Mehlert, CEO of AZ StRUT. "Arizona nonprofit charter schools often do not qualify for tech funding available to public schools. My estimate is this saved them $6,000 to $9,000!"

"These computers and printers will help expand our computer labs and improve our ability to assign integrated online and offline classwork to our students," said Deacon Drawdy, IT manager at AmeriSchools. "We are very appreciative of the generosity from AZ StRUT and Zovio. This will make a difference for the deserving children in our schools."

"Since 2005, we have donated $10.3 million to our local communities," said Jennifer Love Bruce, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Zovio. "Our corporate giving is guided by the theme of Activating Ambition. We work with local and national organizations, like AZ StRUT, who provide support for education in underserved communities, both inside and outside of the classroom."

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

