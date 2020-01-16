Zovio Donates $25,000 to Support the 2020 Arizona SciTech Festival

In addition to sponsoring the festival, Zovio will be participating in the following events:

Spotlight on STEM Connect to STEM January 22, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Basha High School University of Arizona, College of Medicine Chandler, Ariz. Phoenix, Ariz.



Chandler Science Saturday ASU Open Door Event February 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 22, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. Downtown Chandler ASU Tempe Campus Chandler, Ariz. Tempe, Ariz.

"We are grateful for the support of partners like Zovio who help us build a world-class community of diverse, STEM-literate workers in Arizona," said Dr. Jeremy Babendure, Executive Director, SciTech Institute. "With a looming shortage of skilled STEM workers in our future, we need to motivate and empower our students today, and every sponsorship and donation helps."

"Zovio cares about the communities where we live and work, and firmly believe in creating opportunities for all," said Jennifer Love Bruce, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Zovio. "Our mission to Activate Ambition aligns with the goal of the SciTech institute and its Festival to encourage and enable STEM learning for our future workforce. We look forward to a long and rewarding partnership."

About the SciTech Institute

Established as a conduit for collaboration among STEM industry, academia, civic, and non-profit organizations, the SciTech Institute™ aligns assets and resources to motivate Arizonans to pursue STEM-related educational and career paths. Together we will build a world-class community of diverse STEM-literate workers and knowledgeable, engaged citizens. For more information, visit scitechinstitute.org.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

