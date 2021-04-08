Zovio Employer Services to Manage ChildCare Education Institute® and University of Arizona Global Campus Education Partnership

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions, announced today that Zovio Employer Services is managing the ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) and University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) increased partnership agreement.

ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, has added an increased savings benefit on UAGC tuition and other educational costs for eligible CCEI employees and students.

This builds upon CCEI's articulation agreement with UAGC, where CCEI students can transfer their course credits to UAGC. CCEI students graduating from the Child Development Associate (CDA) and CDA-equivalent programs are permitted to transfer eight credit hours to UAGC. CCEI students completing professional development courses can also transfer training hours to UAGC. Under the terms of the UAGC transfer credit policy, 15 clock hours of completed CCEI professional development coursework translates to one unit of elective credit at UAGC.

Zovio Employer Services (ZES) is part of the Zovio network. Zovio Employer Services works with more than 1,300+ companies and organizations across the country to administer higher education employee benefits. This includes full tuition grants and reduced tuition programs through the University of Arizona Global Campus.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.

