Zovio Inc Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio Inc (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

"During the second quarter, we further executed on our strategy to establish Zovio as a leading education technology services company. Importantly, in July, we received approval for Ashford University to return to an independent, non-profit institution, which represented an inflection point in the separation and transformation of Ashford and Zovio. In addition, we saw the expansion of key partnerships with recently acquired Fullstack and TutorMe, as well as the benefit of our investments, both of which are laying the foundation for Zovio's education technology ecosystem. At the same time, we continue to focus on establishing a strong foundation for Ashford as an independent, self-sustaining nonprofit delivering strong academic outcomes," commented Andrew Clark, Founder, President and CEO of Zovio. "We believe through the execution of our strategic priorities we will create long-term growth and meaningful value for all our stakeholders."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $107.5 million, compared with revenue of $119.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $20.3 million, compared with operating income of $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $17.6 million, compared with net income of $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.58, compared with diluted income per share of $0.55 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with an income tax benefit of $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.8 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $5.4 million, separation transaction costs of $1.8 million and acquisition costs of $8.3 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.7 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million and a legal settlement charge of $0.1 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.6 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $5.4 million, separation transaction costs of $1.8 million, acquisition costs of $8.3 million and an income tax benefit of approximately $2.5 million. The income tax benefit is primarily associated with the acquisitions in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.7 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, a legal settlement charge of $0.1 million as well as the related income tax benefit of $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.15, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.49 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $217.3 million, compared with revenue of $235.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $27.5 million, compared with operating income of $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $24.2 million, compared with net income of $16.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.84, compared with diluted income per share of $0.60 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with an income tax benefit of $7.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $8.6 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $5.4 million, separation transaction costs of $4.0 million, acquisition costs of $9.2 million, and other non-GAAP costs of $0.2 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $2.6 million, separation transaction costs of $2.3 million and a legal settlement charge of $0.1 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.9 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $5.4 million, separation transaction costs of $4.0 million, acquisition costs of $9.2 million, other non-GAAP costs of $0.2 million and an income tax benefit of $2.5 million. The income tax benefit is primarily associated with the acquisitions in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $2.6 million, separation transaction costs of $2.3 million, a legal settlement charge of $0.1 million, as well as the related income tax benefit of $7.5 million.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.27, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.50 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had combined cash, cash equivalents and investments of $107.0 million, compared with combined cash, cash equivalents and investments of $168.4 million as of December 31, 2018.

The Company used $22.1 million of cash in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $9.2 million of cash used in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Student Enrollment

Total student enrollment at the Company's academic institution was 37,910 students at June 30, 2019, compared with total student enrollment of 40,097 at June 30, 2018.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude legal settlement expense, restructuring and impairment charges, separation transaction costs, acquisition costs, other non-GAAP costs, as well as certain income tax adjustments, as applicable. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in providing investors with an understanding of how specific line items in the consolidated statements of income are affected by items that may not be indicative of the operating results of the Company's core business. To the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating and reporting non-GAAP operating results, the Company believes provision of supplemental non-GAAP financial information allows for a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance against the performance of other companies. The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding its ongoing operating activities and business trends related to its results of operations, as well as a meaningful comparison with historical financial results. The Company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, in developing operating budgets and evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Refer to the accompanying tables for a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Zovio Inc will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss its latest financial results and recent highlights. The dial-in number for callers in the United States is (877) 395-6119, and the dial-in number for other callers is (647) 689-5537. The access code for all callers is 3457926. A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's intentions, hopes, beliefs or expectations, and statements regarding the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2019 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such statements due to various factors, including without limitation: our ability to successfully transition to being an education technology services company, and the success of our strategies with respect to student initiatives.

Additional information on factors that could cause actual plans implemented and actual results achieved to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2019, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's current reports on Form 8-K which are available at www.zovio.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's good faith beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future events based on information available at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or any changes in assumptions, expectations or other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue $ 107,495



$ 119,037



$ 217,259



$ 235,814

Costs and expenses:













Instructional costs and services 55,088



54,397



107,026



111,011

Admissions advisory and marketing 44,810



39,875



93,882



88,069

General and administrative 22,532



12,549



38,452



25,297

Legal settlement expense —



141



—



141

Restructuring and impairment expense 5,394



2,729



5,423



2,570

Total costs and expenses 127,824



109,691



244,783



227,088

Operating income (loss) (20,329)



9,346



(27,524)



8,726

Other income, net 297



282



896



532

Income (loss) before income taxes (20,032)



9,628



(26,628)



9,258

Income tax benefit (2,435)



(5,452)



(2,389)



(7,132)

Net income (loss) $ (17,597)



$ 15,080



$ (24,239)



$ 16,390

















Income (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.58)



$ 0.56



$ (0.84)



$ 0.60

Diluted $ (0.58)



$ 0.55



$ (0.84)



$ 0.60

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing income (loss) per share:













Basic 30,215



27,170



28,706



27,167

Diluted 30,215



27,348



28,706



27,491



ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,617



$ 166,307

Restricted cash 20,049



18,619

Investments 2,344



2,068

Accounts receivable, net 33,720



27,015

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,754



18,255

Total current assets 186,484



232,264

Property and equipment, net 28,496



16,860

Operating lease assets 26,261



—

Goodwill and intangibles, net 47,199



12,441

Other long-term assets 8,704



7,927

Total assets $ 297,144



$ 269,492









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 83,886



$ 62,792

Deferred revenue and student deposits 59,384



63,834

Total current liabilities 143,270



126,626

Rent liability 24,928



3,183

Lease financing obligation —



8,634

Other long-term liabilities 6,556



3,435

Total liabilities 174,754



141,878

Total stockholders' equity 122,390



127,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 297,144



$ 269,492



ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (24,239)



$ 16,390

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





Provision for bad debts 7,525



11,872

Depreciation and amortization 4,198



3,533

Deferred income taxes 75



8

Stock-based compensation 5,302



2,325

Noncash lease expense 9,345



—

Net gain on marketable securities (203)



(24)

Reassessment of lease charges 558



1,227

Loss on disposal or impairment of fixed assets —



334

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (8,579)



(19,900)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,355)



1,828

Other long-term assets (684)



737

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,086



(10,588)

Deferred revenue and student deposits (7,000)



(8,335)

Operating lease liabilities (11,517)



—

Other liabilities (2,630)



(8,624)

Net cash used in operating activities (22,118)



(9,217)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (17,767)



(1,291)

Purchases of investments (74)



(1,033)

Capitalized costs for intangible assets (293)



(470)

Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash acquired (19,286)



—

Sale of investments —



975

Net cash used in investing activities (37,420)



(1,819)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 60



—

Proceeds from the issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan 96



98

Tax withholdings on issuance of stock awards (806)



(753)

Repurchase of common stock —



(2,424)

Net cash used in financing activities (650)



(3,079)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (60,188)



(14,115)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 190,584



205,526

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 130,396



$ 191,411



ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation:













GAAP operating income (loss) $ (20,329)



$ 9,346



$ (27,524)



$ 8,726

Legal settlement expense —



141



—



141

Restructuring and impairment expense 5,394



2,729



5,423



2,570

Separation transaction costs 1,814



1,103



4,008



2,256

Acquisition costs 8,303



—



9,223



—

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



238



—

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (4,818)



$ 13,319



$ (8,632)



$ 13,693

















Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:













GAAP net income (loss) $ (17,597)



$ 15,080



$ (24,239)



$ 16,390

Legal settlement expense —



141



—



141

Restructuring and impairment expense 5,394



2,729



5,423



2,570

Separation transaction costs 1,814



1,103



4,008



2,256

Acquisition costs 8,303



—



9,223



—

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



238



—

Income tax impact, non-GAAP (2,494)



(5,780)



(2,508)



(7,546)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,580)



$ 13,273



$ (7,855)



$ 13,811

















Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation:













GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.58)



$ 0.55



$ (0.84)



$ 0.60

Legal settlement expense —



0.01



—



0.01

Restructuring and impairment expense 0.18



0.10



0.19



0.09

Separation transaction costs 0.06



0.04



0.14



0.08

Acquisition costs 0.27



—



0.32



—

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



0.01



—

Income tax impact, non-GAAP (0.08)



(0.21)



(0.09)



(0.28)

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.15)



$ 0.49



$ (0.27)



$ 0.50



















ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:













GAAP net income (loss) $ (17,597)



$ 15,080



$ (24,239)



$ 16,390

Interest income (expense), net (240)



(272)



(693)



(507)

Income tax benefit (2,435)



(5,452)



(2,389)



(7,132)

Depreciation and amortization 2,699



1,775



4,198



3,533

EBITDA (17,573)



11,131



(23,123)



12,284

Legal settlement expense —



141



—



141

Restructuring and impairment charges 5,394



2,729



5,423



2,570

Separation transaction costs 1,814



1,103



4,008



2,256

Acquisition costs 7,471



—



8,391



—

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



238



—

Income tax impact, non-GAAP (2,494)



(5,780)



(2,508)



(7,546)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,388)



$ 9,324



$ (7,571)



$ 9,705



