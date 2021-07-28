Zovio Inc Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"We delivered second quarter 2021 results in-line with our expectations, despite the continued enrollment headwinds many higher education institutions are experiencing," commented George Pernsteiner, Zovio Board Chair and Interim CEO. "Our growth segment continues to deliver exceptional performance as both Fullstack and TutorMe added new partners during the quarter. In addition, the actions we have taken to strengthen Zovio operationally, as well as our efforts to advance our partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus, will undoubtedly better position the Company for improved performance and long-term growth."

On December 1, 2020, the Company consummated a Sale Transaction in which the Company transferred the academic and related operations and assets comprising the University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus"). The Company now provides services to Global Campus, which include recruiting, financial aid, counseling, institutional support, information technology, and academic support services. The Company made changes in its presentation of its revenue line items and operating expenses and reclassified prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue and other revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $69.2 million, compared with revenue and other revenue of $103.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.5 million, compared with operating income of $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.0 million, compared with net income of $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.12, compared with diluted income per share of $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with an income tax expense of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.0 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment costs of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $0.3 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million and non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $0.5 million, separation transaction costs of $2.6 million and a reversal of acquisition costs of $0.6 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment costs of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $0.3 million, acquisition costs of $0.5 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million and income tax benefit of $0.3 million. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $0.5 million, separation transaction costs of $2.6 million, a reversal of acquisition costs of $0.6 million, and income tax expense of $0.4 million.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.02, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.24 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue and other revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $146.0 million, compared with revenue and other revenue of $201.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.8 million, compared with operating loss of $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.5 million, compared with net income of $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.41, compared with diluted income per share of $0.23 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with an income tax benefit of $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.1 million, compared with non-GAAP operating income of $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, acquisition costs of $1.3 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million and severance costs of $4.6 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $3.2 million, separation transaction costs of $4.1 million and acquisition costs of $2.9 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.1 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $2.3 million, separation transaction costs of $1.1 million, acquisition costs of $1.3 million, non-GAAP stock compensation of $0.4 million, severance costs of $4.6 million and income tax benefit of $0.3 million. Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment expense of $3.2 million, separation transaction costs of $4.1 million, net acquisition costs of $2.9 million and income tax benefit of $12.6 million.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.12, compared with non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.15 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents of $24.0 million, compared with combined cash and cash equivalents of $35.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

The Company used $16.3 million of cash in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $6.7 million of cash provided by operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude restructuring and impairment expense, separation transaction costs, acquisition costs, certain stock compensation, severance costs, as well as certain income tax adjustments, as applicable. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in providing investors with an understanding of how specific line items in the consolidated statements of income (loss) are affected by items that may not be indicative of the operating results of the Company's core business. To the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating and reporting non-GAAP operating results, the Company believes provision of supplemental non-GAAP financial information allows for a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance against the performance of other companies. The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding its ongoing operating activities and business trends related to its results of operations, as well as a meaningful comparison with historical financial results. The Company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, in developing operating budgets and evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Refer to the accompanying tables for a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Zovio Inc

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's intentions, hopes, beliefs or expectations, and statements regarding the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such statements due to various factors, including, without limitation: our ability to successfully transition to being an education technology services company.

Additional information on factors that could cause actual plans implemented and actual results achieved to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's current reports on Form 8-K which are available at www.zovio.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's good faith beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future events based on information available at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or any changes in assumptions, expectations or other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30 ,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















University Partners segment

revenue $ 62,254



$ 98,962



$ 131,933



$ 192,828

Zovio Growth segment

revenue 6,932



4,978



14,112



8,984

Revenue and other

revenue $ 69,186



$ 103,940



$ 146,045



$ 201,812

Costs and expenses:













Technology and academic

services $ 18,056



$ 17,209



$ 37,200



$ 35,737

Counseling services and

support 23,173



23,540



48,498



46,859

Marketing and

communication 21,729



21,675



47,560



46,743

General and

administrative 8,376



11,581



24,272



24,968

University-related

expenses —



24,167



—



49,469

Restructuring and impairment

expense 2,341



483



2,341



3,246

Total costs and

expenses 73,675



98,655



159,871



207,022

Operating income

(loss) (4,489)



5,285



(13,826)



(5,210)

Other income (loss),

net 232



161



159



(101)

Income (loss) before income

taxes (4,257)



5,446



(13,667)



(5,311)

Income tax expense

(benefit) (224)



299



(141)



(12,478)

Net income

(loss) $ (4,033)



$ 5,147



$ (13,526)



$ 7,167

















Income (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.12)



$ 0.16



$ (0.41)



$ 0.23

Diluted $ (0.12)



$ 0.16



$ (0.41)



$ 0.23

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding used in computing income (loss)

per share:













Basic 33,343



32,137



33,058



31,238

Diluted 33,343



32,501



33,058



31,495



ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,981



$ 35,462

Restricted cash 13,283



20,035

Investments 1,476



1,515

Accounts receivable, net 7,922



7,204

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,231



12,617

Total current assets 59,893



76,833

Property and equipment, net 28,615



30,575

Operating lease assets 31,388



20,114

Goodwill and intangibles, net 30,433



31,785

Other long-term assets 3,566



1,999

Total assets $ 153,895



$ 161,306









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 51,439



$ 62,693

Deferred revenue and student deposits 10,582



8,090

Total current liabilities 62,021



70,783

Rent liability 36,523



24,125

Other long-term liabilities 8,243



7,181

Total liabilities 106,787



102,089

Total stockholders' equity 47,108



59,217

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 153,895



$ 161,306



ZOVIO INC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30 ,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (13,526)



$ 7,167

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Provision for bad debts 911



6,402

Depreciation and amortization 4,262



5,883

Deferred income taxes —



(4)

Stock-based compensation 2,629



4,940

Noncash lease expense 4,367



6,427

Net loss (gain) on marketable securities (144)



117

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of fixed assets 61



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (1,628)



(13,598)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (614)



301

Other long-term assets (1,568)



6

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,198)



(9,139)

Deferred revenue and student deposits 2,491



6,781

Operating lease liabilities (5,243)



(6,409)

Other liabilities 940



(2,158)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (16,260)



6,716

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (733)



(1,570)

Purchases of investments (64)



(684)

Capitalized costs for intangible assets (333)



(146)

Sale of investments 247



1,818

Net cash used in investing activities (883)



(582)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan 76



112

Borrowings from long-term liabilities —



2,682

Tax withholdings on issuance of stock awards (1,166)



(382)

Repurchase of common stock —



(106)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,090)



2,306

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,233)



8,440

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 55,497



92,537

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 37,264



$ 100,977



ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation:













GAAP operating income

(loss) $ (4,489)



$ 5,285



$ (13,826)



$ (5,210)

Restructuring and impairment

expense 2,341



483



2,341



3,246

Separation transaction

costs 285



2,575



1,062



4,096

Acquisition costs,

net 513



(612)



1,345



2,878

Non-GAAP stock

compensation 367



—



367



—

Severance

costs —



—



4,601



—

Non-GAAP operating income

(loss) $ (983)



$ 7,731



$ (4,110)



$ 5,010

















Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:













GAAP net income

(loss) $ (4,033)



$ 5,147



$ (13,526)



$ 7,167

Restructuring and impairment

expense 2,341



483



2,341



3,246

Separation transaction

costs 285



2,575



1,062



4,096

Acquisition costs,

net 513



(612)



1,345



2,878

Non-GAAP stock

compensation 367



—



367



—

Severance

costs —



—



4,601



—

Income tax impact, non-

GAAP (265)



360



(275)



(12,621)

Non-GAAP net income

(loss) $ (792)



$ 7,953



$ (4,085)



$ 4,766

















Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation:













GAAP diluted income (loss) per

share $ (0.12)



$ 0.16



$ (0.41)



$ 0.23

Restructuring and impairment

expense 0.07



0.01



0.07



0.10

Separation transaction

costs 0.01



0.08



0.03



0.13

Acquisition costs,

net 0.02



(0.02)



0.05



0.09

Non-GAAP stock

compensation 0.01



—



0.01



—

Severance

costs —



—



0.14



—

Income tax impact, non-

GAAP (0.01)



0.01



(0.01)



(0.40)

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.02)



$ 0.24



$ (0.12)



$ 0.15



ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:













GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,033)



$ 5,147



$ (13,526)



$ 7,167

Interest expense (income), net (232)



(161)



(159)



101

Income tax expense (benefit) (224)



299



(141)



(12,478)

Depreciation and amortization 1,977



2,905



4,262



5,883

EBITDA (2,512)



8,190



(9,564)



673

Restructuring and impairment expense 2,341



483



2,341



3,246

Separation transaction costs 285



2,575



1,062



4,096

Acquisition costs, net —



(1,444)



—



1,215

Non-GAAP stock compensation 367



—



367



—

Severance costs —



—



4,601



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 481



$ 9,804



$ (1,193)



$ 9,230



SOURCE Zovio

