Zovio Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for May 9, 2019

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday May 9, 2019.

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (877) 395-6119 in the United States or (647) 689-5537 internationally, and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 7198823.

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Dori Abel, Investor Relations

866.475.0317 x11611

investorrelations@zovio.com

