Zovio Subsidiary Fullstack Academy Signs Agreement With Louisiana State University to Offer Cybersecurity and Web Development Certificates

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that Fullstack Academy , a Zovio subsidiary, has partnered with Louisiana State University to offer two coding programs.

In partnership with Louisiana State University's Digital and Continuing Education division , Louisiana State University students will be able to enroll in certificates in Cybersecurity and Web Development. The part-time program will take six months to finish, and students will receive a certificate from Fullstack Academy and Louisiana State University upon completion.

"Together, Fullstack and Louisiana State University are working to close the skills gap by enabling Louisiana companies to hire Louisiana talent with cutting-edge skills, as opposed to outsourcing their IT needs," said David Yang, Fullstack Academy co-founder.

"With more than 8,000 open positions in these fields in Louisiana, this partnership aligns with Zovio's focus on identifying the most meaningful ways to enhance learner experiences and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners," said Greg Finkelstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Fullstack Academy, which became part of Zovio in 2019 , and is one of the top coding bootcamps in the country, offers full-time and part-time programs in web development and cybersecurity. In 2016, Fullstack Academy launched Grace Hopper Academy , the first all-women coding bootcamp in New York City and the first nation-wide to offer a deferred tuition model.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

