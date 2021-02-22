Zovio Supports 2021 Arizona SciTech Festival

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education technology services company Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) today announced it has partnered for the second year with the Arizona SciTech Festival and the SciTech Institute ™ to support the 2021 Arizona SciTech Festival .

"This year, the festival, which celebrates ten years, is being held virtually from January 30 through February 28, 2021," said Executive Director of the SciTech Institute Dr. Jeremy Babendure. "More than 200 online events have been planned."

The annual festival allows the young and the young-at-heart to explore STEM fields through educational learning opportunities. According to the Smithsonian Science Education Center , as of 2020, STEM jobs were expected to increase nationwide upwards of 23%. In Arizona, the state has a higher percentage of STEM jobs than the national average of 6.2%, per the National Science Board.

"Zovio is committed to activating the ambition of future STEM learners and leaders both nationwide and here in Arizona," said Zovio Founder, President, and CEO Andrew Clark. "As a leading edtech employer in the state, we are thrilled to participate in this annual event that celebrates science, technology, engineering, and math. We hope these learning events encourage Arizona students to pursue a career in these exciting and rapidly transforming fields."

The Zovio network includes Fullstack Academy, which offers programs in web development and cybersecurity in partnership with 12 universities. More than 3,500 Fullstack Academy graduates have jump-started their tech careers.

"There is a tremendous breadth of careers in the STEM field," said Zovio Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Jennifer Love Bruce. "It is exciting to share with STEM students, of all ages, that no matter their interest, there is a career path waiting for them."

A Women in STEM leadership panel;





A Women in STEM leadership panel;

The Secret to Uncovering Your Passion in STEM , which explored how to use the scientific method to research, hypothesize, and experiment to help find the right career; and

which explored how to use the scientific method to research, hypothesize, and experiment to help find the right career; and STEM Career Advice .

