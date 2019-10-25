Zovio teams with Pacific Seafood to expand their tuition benefits

Zovio Employer Services has teamed up with Pacific Seafood to expand their employee tuition benefits, making it possible for more than 3,000 of their employees to obtain associate, bachelor's or master's degrees at Ashford University without the stress of taking out student loans. Pacific Seafood, one of the largest seafood companies in North America, is offering tuition savings opportunities for employee family members as well.

"As an industry leader, we encourage growth both personally and professionally, and we believe that training and education are an investment in ourselves and in others," said Bill Hueffner, Director of Acquisition and Talent Development for Pacific Seafood. "Our strategic partnership with Zovio Employer Services supports Pacific Seafood's plans for continued growth by helping our team members achieve their education goals and preparing them for future opportunities. And, as a family-owned and operated company, we believe that supporting our families in their educational pursuits is an investment back into our company and the communities we serve."

"Pacific Seafood is a leading voice in demonstrating how organizations can give employees access to tools to advance their career," said Michael Rolnick, Senior Vice President of Employer Services at Zovio. "The investment they are committed to making for their employees' personal and professional growth is a testament to their culture of continuous learning and development. We are honored to be working with Pacific Seafood, and are pleased to have them join the hundreds of other organizations working with Zovio Employer Services to help their employees advance their careers."

About Pacific Seafood

Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to feeding the world the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, OR and employs more than 3,000 team members across 41 facilities in 11 states. Pacific Seafood is increasing its hiring efforts nationwide and is actively looking for skilled associates for immediate hire. Please visit www.pacseafood.com/careers for a list of open positions.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

