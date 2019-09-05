Zovio to Share Strategic Overview at the BMO Back to School Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced that it will participate in the 19th Annual BMO Capital Markets Back to School Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Andrew Clark, Founder, President, and CEO of Zovio, will provide a strategic overview of the company during a webcasted fireside chat scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on Zovio's website at http://ir.zovio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

