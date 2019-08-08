Zovio's New Corporate Responsibility Program Aims to Activate Ambition

"Being a socially responsible organization is very important to Zovio, and to me personally," said Andrew Clark, founder, president and CEO of Zovio. "Through this program we'll work with local and national organizations to provide financial support for education in communities that have been left behind by the traditional education system as well as providing learning opportunities beyond the classroom setting."

In addition to the new theme, Zovio has also rebranded its employee volunteer program Z Crew, a name submitted during a contest by employee Jennifer Tongé. The volunteer program makes it easy for employees to serve local nonprofits that are important to them. Over the past ten years, employees have given more than 140,000 service hours volunteering.

Zovio is also expanding the number of paid time off hours given to employees to volunteer from eight hours to sixteen hours each year.

"By providing 16 hours of paid time to volunteer, we can make an even bigger impact," said Clark. "Encouraging employees to give their time has an enormous effect on organizations in need of support."

