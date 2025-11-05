ZOYA NAIL ESSENTIALS HEALTHY COLOR + TREATMENT KIT SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOYA announced today that the ZOYA Nail Essentials Healthy Color + Treatment Kit is included in the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 11.

ZOYA Nail Essentials Healthy Color + Treatment Kit will be available for purchase at ZOYA.COM/OFT and on OprahDaily.com .

ZOYA Nail Essentials Healthy Color + Treatment Kit

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "This six-piece set has everything someone needs for a polished moment—soft neutrals, rich reds, and a topcoat and sheer tint strengthener. We curated this special kit for anyone who gravitates toward clean, classic colors."

To shop Oprah's Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily's brand-new Gift Finder , presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they're shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily's gift recommendations—including past Favorite Things—offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

"When my mother, Zoya, started the company, healthy and non-toxic nail care was unheard of in the beauty industry," says Leo Reyzis, Vice President & Global Director of Marketing at Art of Beauty. "For nearly four decades, our mission has been to create professional-quality nail formulas that are as safe as they are beautiful, and this kit is a testament to that. We are incredibly honored to be included in Oprah's Favorite Things this year and we are excited to continue to push the category forward with our pursuit of non-toxic nail care standards."

ZOYA Nail Essentials Healthy Color + Treatment Kit delivers everything you need for your best nails yet — combining salon-level care, strengthening treatment, and a curated palette of universally flattering colors. Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Glossy Topcoat, the 3-in-1 Pure Perfector Plus nail veil, and four timeless Big 12-Free ZOYA shades, this revolutionary kit is designed to strengthen, protect, and perfect your nails while looking effortlessly chic.

Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition featuring the ZOYA Nail Essentials Healthy Color + Treatment Kit on the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 11.

About ZOYA

The leading innovator in the development of fashion-forward nail shade and texture, ZOYA, is a premiere color company with in-house trend analysis experts that create and define the it shades of each season. With over 400 seasonal, classic and micro-trend shades, each color is custom created to be perfectly wearable, vegan-friendly, safe for use during pregnancy and the longest wearing natural nail polish on the market. The first to market with 5-Free polishes, ZOYA has continued to improve its formulations and now offers consumers revolutionary 12-free breathable formulations: formulated without Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluene, Camphor, TPHP, Parabens, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Lead, Styrene, and TPO. ZOYA Nail Polish is highly coveted from top designers and spa professionals, to anyone that loves a good mani-pedi.

