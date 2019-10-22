ZOYA Wins Two 2019 Allure Best of Beauty Awards

For over twenty years, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards have been among the most respected in the beauty industry. Products are subjected to many rounds of editor testing, with feedback logged over several months throughout the rigorous vetting process. This year, roughly 7,000 products were submitted, and 306 products were ultimately deemed worthy of Allure 's stamp of approval as the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace today.

Chosen for the "Best Red Nail Polish," Alyssa is best described as a full-coverage purple cranberry cream. Alyssa took center stage at the SS19 and AW19 New York Fashion Week shows for Brock, and Oscar de la Renta nail looks. The brand's cult-favorite remover, Remove Plus has been a staple for partner nail salons, nail artists and customers. The 3-in-1 nail polish remover both preps and conditions the nail. This will be ZOYA's third consecutive win, having won in 2018 and 2017 for its Armor Top Coat and Naked Manicure Naked Base.

"We are grateful to be recognized by Allure for two awards in the nail category this year," says Vice President & Global Director of Marketing at Art of Beauty Leo Reyzis. "ZOYA has been at the forefront of healthy nails as one of the first brands to be 10-free. Having this new endorsement from Allure further underscores the products' efficacy and allows us to continue to push the category forward with our pursuit of non-toxic nail care standards."

Thoughtfully manufactured in the United States, all ZOYA products start with the highest quality ingredients and developed by an in-house group of color experts.

About ZOYA:

The leading innovator in the development of fashion-forward nail shade and texture, ZOYA, is a premiere color company with in-house trend analysis experts that create and define the it shades of each season. With over 400 seasonal, classic and micro-trend shades, each color is custom created to be perfectly wearable, vegan-friendly, and safe for use during pregnancy and the longest wearing natural nail polish on the market. The first to market with 5-Free polishes, ZOYA has continued to improve its formulations and now offers consumers revolutionary 10-free breathable formulations free of; Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Dibutl, Toluene, Camphor, TPHP, Parabens, Xylene, Ethyl, Tosylamide and Lead. ZOYA Nail Polish is highly coveted from top designers and spa professionals to the girl that loves a good mani-pedi.

About Allure:

Trusted by consumers since 1996, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered the beauty industry's ultimate stamp of approval. Allure's editors research and test thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year the award winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

