ZOZEN successfully passed the fourth ASME certificate renewal review

WUXI, China, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, ZOZEN successfully passed the ASME joint review and the "U" and "S" Certification Mark Stamps will be renewed. In the boiler industry, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) boiler standard is an internationally recognized authoritative regulation. Obtaining the ASME certificate indicates that the management and technology of an enterprise have reached international standards.

As early as 2007, ZOZEN successfully obtained the ASME Certification Mark Stamps and ASME Certificate of Authorization. However, the ASME certificates are not permanent, valid for 3 years. So far, ZOZEN has successfully passed the ASME certificate renewal review three times, this was ZOZEN's fourth renewal review.

On August 15, the ASME joint review team visited ZOZEN. The review team conducted a survey of the quality assurance manual and summarized opinions. Then in the meeting room of ZOZEN, the review team conducted a forensic meeting with ZOZEN group. ZOZEN personnel carefully reported the quality control system and answered the questions raised by the review team.

Afterwards, under the leadership of ZOZEN personnel, the ASME joint review team visited ZOZEN's digitized, modelized and specialized production workshops, including the production sites such as cutting, welding and nondestructive testing. The review team unanimously agreed that ZOZEN had the capability of manufacturing and installing pressure vessels and power boilers, and the quality system operation met the requirements of ASME regulations. The review team had submitted a report to ASME headquarters for approval. The certificates will be issued in 1-2 months.

In the future, ZOZEN will continue to optimize the quality management system, improve the core competitiveness, adhere to the international development strategy, further explore the global market, and strive to build an internationally renowned energy-saving and environmentally friendly boiler supplier.

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets since its establishment in 1988. Its products are exported to over 100 countries and regions around the world, and ZOZEN has accumulated rich project experience. ZOZEN has not only obtained ASME certification, but also obtained the qualifications of CE (EU), BV (France), DOSH (Malaysia) and other authoritative certifications.

