ZP Better Together Named 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion - Earns Top Score of 100 on Disability Equality Index® for Fifth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZP Better Together (ZP), a leading provider of communication solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community, is pleased to announce that for the fifth consecutive year it has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" and again earned a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®.

To view an American Sign Language interpretation of this press release please visit ZP.

The Disability Equality Index® is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 scope companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization and to assess performance across industry sectors. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index was launched in the United States as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

"At ZP, each and every day, we are deeply and passionately committed to creating a more inclusive world, it is central to who we are," said Sherri Turpin, CEO of ZP. "Once again, I am very honored to have ZP recognized as a Best Place to Work. This is a very positive reflection of our ongoing work to advance inclusion for all and I could not be prouder of our ZP family of employees who, for the fifth year in a row, helped make this happen. I also want to acknowledge both AAPD and Disability:IN for their continued leadership in making a positive impact for people with disabilities, including deaf and hard of hearing individuals."

In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. This year's Disability Equality Index measured: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, accommodations, and retention and advancement); community engagement; supplier diversity; and responsible procurement.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive."

About ZP

ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC, are communications solution-makers dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these four areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These four pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. For more information, please visit ZP.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Media Contact:

Chris Estrin

ZP Better Together

[email protected]

SOURCE ZP Better Together