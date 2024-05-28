ZPE Systems Unveils IT Resilience Products at Cisco Live, Including Solution to Protect AI Investments

Budget-friendly console server product and dual-CPU NVIDIA platform help organizations protect their infrastructure and AI investments.

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZPE Systems, a leader in network infrastructure and management solutions that is now part of Legrand, launches two new products at Cisco Live Las Vegas: the Nodegrid Serial Console Core Edition and the Nodegrid Gate SR platform with embedded NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano™ module. These innovative products will empower organizations to better protect their vital IT infrastructure and NVIDIA AI investments from the growing risks of cyber-attacks.

The Nodegrid Serial Console Core Edition is a cost-effective third generation console server that resolves the vulnerabilities left by legacy console servers. It leverages drop-in Isolated Management Infrastructure (IMI) to fully separate management traffic from production networks. The creation of a separate management network provides physical and logical isolation from unauthorized users and cyber threats.

"The first step in cybersecurity resiliency is proper IT hygiene, starting with the right architecture to remove anxiety from automated patching and recovery," said Koroush Saraf, VP of Products and Marketing at ZPE Systems. "The Core Edition simplifies IMI, providing secure, isolated management access from any branch office or remote location via any LAN or WAN link type, including cellular connections. This gives customers a safe environment for patching or configuration rollback even during an outage or cyberattack."

Though IMI has been used primarily by hyperscalers and big tech brands, the Core Edition enables businesses of all sizes to build their own IMI networks and reap the benefits of a layered security approach at an affordable price.

"With the NSCP Core Edition, our goal is to make big tech's resilience practices accessible and affordable for all organizations," emphasizes Arnaldo Zimmermann, Cofounder of ZPE and VP/GM at Legrand. "Now, anyone can drop in our Gen 3 console server, create their IMI, and close those vulnerabilities created by their outdated devices."

ZPE is also releasing the Nodegrid Gate SR with embedded Jetson module. This new platform internally hosts the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano™ module, serving as an out-of-band device for initial bring-up, patching, and upgrading when running NVIDIA workloads. ZPE's Gate SR with embedded Jetson module offers a dual-CPU platform that uses the same IMI concept for provisioning AI workloads via out-of-band path and allows customers to deploy, manage, and upgrade remotely via ZPE Cloud. This new Nodegrid platform enables organizations to improve industrial floor safety, campus security, and manufacturing quality control, by deploying 3rd party computer vision software at the edge. Organizations can now add resilience and recovery to the fleet of their NVIDIA AI workloads with ZPE embedded or external AI hardware devices.

About ZPE Systems

ZPE Systems -- recently acquired by Legrand -- provides the most secure serial console out-of-band management solutions that support infrastructure reliability and holistic security for medium to large enterprises and digital service providers. Six of the top 10 global tech giants trust ZPE Systems' Cybersecurity Delivery Platform to host 3rd party VM's and Docker containers to automated Zero-day Infrastructure Patching and Ransomware Recovery & Remediation for Datacenter, Edge, OT, and MSPs. ZPE Systems solutions eliminate human error and allow IT to easily manage, secure, and scale a resilient infrastructure with Intel-based serial consoles, services routers, sensors, zero-touch zero-trust provisioning and cloud-managed out-of-band automation. For more information, visit www.zpesystems.com .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

