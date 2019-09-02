ZQ Navigator: Methods for Success Used By Leaders of Industries & Fortune 500 Companies Made Accessible to Everyone

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeQuest's ZQ Navigator helps people map out and achieve their goals in every aspect of their lives through combining predictive analytics with life-metrics.

It's no secret that success, in both private and business lives, goes hand in hand with dedication, hard work and discipline. But is that all there is to it? What about working smart, not hard and what does it really mean to work smart?

If you ask life-metrics experts and industry leaders across the globe, the quest for a winning advantage always starts with clarity about one's personal traits - the good, the bad (and maybe even the ugly). It's only when people really understand their strengths and weaknesses that they can begin to optimise their tendency for success and good luck. Applied life-metric disciplines are based on the principle that with self-knowledge and personal predictive analytics you can reinforce positive behavior, calculate ideal timing for various activities and predict short-term and long-term trends.

Up until now, these life-metrics disciplines were more or less reserved for the more privileged, but with the advent of big data and predictive analytics, ZeeQuest saw the opportunity to release these techniques to the masses. By bringing together renowned life-metrics experts and computer scientists they were able to figure out how to make this kind of personal success system accessible and affordable to everyone.

Years of development eventually gave birth to ZQ Navigator , a fully functional all-in-one system for personal well-being and success. ZQ Navigator is the ultimate, easy-to-use set of tools for improving self-perception, building teams, and boosting execution. It creates a Personal Success Profile for each user and calculates the probabilities of ideal timing for 32 life categories. By this, it offers everybody a way to not only know what working smart means for them in theory, but more importantly gives tangible and actionable information on how to implement that knowledge on a day-to-day basis.

