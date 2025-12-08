ZS acquires Torrent Consulting to fuel Salesforce's healthcare, life sciences AI solutions

Torrent Consulting's Salesforce capabilities will augment ZS's healthcare expertise and AI innovation to deliver measurable value for patients, providers and life sciences organizations

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, announced today the acquisition of Torrent Consulting, a Salesforce consulting partner who specializes in multi-cloud implementations of Health Cloud, Life Sciences Cloud and Agentforce. This acquisition will leverage ZS's strength in healthcare, data and AI with Torrent Consulting's Salesforce capabilities, enabling more precise, repeatable and scalable personalized experiences for patients and providers.

In today's healthcare environment, personalization and engagement are no longer optional—they are essential to improving patient outcomes. Yet, many healthcare and life sciences organizations still struggle to implement customer relationship management (CRM) technologies and strategies that enable personalized engagement at scale and are built to last. Both ZS and Torrent Consulting understand that every investment in engagement platforms should bring better care to patients.

"At our core, we're driven by helping our clients improve lives," said ZS Managing Principal and Global Head of Digital and Technology, Mahmood Majeed. "In life sciences specifically, that means bringing innovation and depth to every aspect of engagement including patient, providers, payers and other healthcare value chain stakeholders. Torrent Consulting strengthens our Salesforce and Agentforce bench, bringing the tools and experience clients need to confidently deploy AI in commercial field, medical, service and contact center workflows."

ZS's renowned domain expertise sets the north star for commercial excellence while Torrent Consulting drives platform depth—Salesforce architecture, accelerators, and disciplined delivery—to accelerate the pace of CRM transformation. Together, the companies will have representation on five Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, offering clients early insights and influence on platform evolution. The collaboration is a testament to meeting clients' ever-evolving needs and delivers on the promise of bringing Life Sciences Cloud and Agentforce capabilities for those in healthcare and life sciences sectors.

"We're in a position to influence the future direction of healthcare-specific Salesforce solutions that can translate innovation into real, scaled impact for our clients," said ZS Principal and Head of Digital Products and Solutions, Global CRM Lead, Srihari Sarangan. "This ability truly differentiates our capabilities in ensuring our clients realize the full potential of their investments in AI-enabled engagement—shaping solutions at the source all while delivering with discipline and speed."

ZS is already a trusted partner to leading life sciences and healthcare companies, having delivered more than 250 CRM and customer engagement transformation projects. By offering a hands-on Salesforce healthcare experience with an AI-driven approach and prebuilt accelerators, ZS helps clients boost adoption, increase efficiency and deliver personalization at scale. Torrent Consulting has long been recognized as a top industry SI partner for Salesforce, co-driving market innovation and delivering high quality work for customers. This has earned them industry awards and '6x' Inc. 5000 over the past decade.

"Joining forces with ZS is an exciting and rare opportunity for Torrent. We've always been passionate about helping healthcare and life sciences organizations harness the power of Salesforce to transform how they serve patients. By coming together with ZS, we gain the scale, industry depth, and global reach to accelerate that mission. Our combined strengths will allow us to deliver even greater innovation and impact for our customers during a time of profound change in the industry," said Austin Rawlings, CEO Torrent Consulting.

Media contact

[email protected]

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm that partners with companies to improve life and how we live it. We transform ideas into impact by bringing together data, science, technology and human ingenuity to deliver better outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 13,000 employees in over 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit zs.com or follow us on ZS LinkedIn.

About Torrent Consulting

Torrent Consulting combines deep Salesforce expertise with hands-on healthcare CRM experience and a delivery model built for speed. The team helps life sciences and healthcare organizations scale personalized engagement, boost adoption, and maximize the value of every CRM investment.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840508/ZS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZS