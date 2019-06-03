ZS Named "Outstanding Workplace for Women" in 2019 Women Forward Awards

EVANSTON, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS was recently named an "Outstanding Workplace for Women" in the Business Council for Peace (Bpeace) 2019 Women Forward Awards, which recognizes innovative organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to mentoring women.

Bpeace is an award-winning nonprofit that develops women business leaders in historically violent communities around the world by surrounding them with the support and advice they need to dramatically accelerate the growth of their businesses.

Of the 45 finalists across a range of industries and sectors, ZS was one of four organizations selected by a panel of female CEO-level judges to receive Bpeace's top institutional award, which recognizes companies that are actively creating a culture of equal opportunity and helping women advance.

"Diverse teams have a direct and proven impact on business results and company culture," said ZS Managing Director, Chris Wright. "Receiving this award affirms that we are moving the needle and leading the way in creating an inclusive place for women—and all people—to grow and thrive in long-term careers."

ZS's workplace culture is often described as "a caring meritocracy" where ZSers earn respect for their expertise and contributions. Ten years ago, ZS established its Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI), which is dedicated to helping women build successful careers by enabling professional growth, fostering an inclusive working environment and supporting individual choices.

The WLI has played an integral role in formalizing flexible work arrangements and establishing a mentorship program for women leaders. These programs, among others, ensure ZS women feel welcomed, supported and empowered to "bring their whole selves to work."

Most recently, ZS identified and set key initiatives in motion focused on hiring, engagement and retention of women with the ambitious objective of achieving equal gender representation.

"We are proud of the strides ZS has made over the last several years, but felt it was important to identify an ambitious goal we can use as a benchmark to measure our progress," said Principal Hensley Evans, who is leading the firm's efforts to improve gender representation. "This exemplifies how we are living our core values by treating people right and doing the right thing."

