ZS2 Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capacity Through Supreme Insulated Panel Systems Integration

Strategic manufacturing expansion strengthens material availability for high-performance construction projects across the U.S.

CALGARY, AB and MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ZS2 is expanding its North American manufacturing footprint into the United States through the integration of manufacturing assets from Supreme Insulated Panel Systems LLC, based in Mobile, Alabama. This expansion increases available production capacity for magnesium cement (MgO) panelized building systems to support growing demand across U.S. and Caribbean construction markets.

ZS2 TechPanel® integrates magnesium cement sheathing and insulation into a high-performance panelized system manufactured for climate resilience. Increased U.S. production capacity supports growing demand across North American construction markets. (CNW Group/ZS2 Technologies Ltd.)

As demand continues to grow for materials that improve fire performance, durability, and long-term building resilience, the construction industry is shifting toward higher-performance building envelope systems. Expanding manufacturing capacity to meet increasing demand in key Southern and Eastern United States markets helps accelerate adoption of these systems while strengthening domestic access to advanced construction materials.

"Demand for higher-performance building materials is accelerating across North America as the industry responds to climate risk, insurance pressure, and evolving building performance expectations," said Scott Jenkins, CEO, ZS2 Technologies. "Expanding manufacturing capacity into the United States strengthens the industry's ability to access advanced building systems at scale and supports long-term material innovation across the built environment."

Supreme Insulated Panel Systems has served residential and commercial construction markets with energy-efficient insulated panel systems. Through this integration, manufacturing expertise is being combined with ZS2's magnesium cement technology to support broader adoption of higher-performance building envelope systems across U.S. construction markets.

"Supreme has built strong manufacturing expertise serving customers across the U.S. construction market," said Tom Dowling, CEO, Supreme Insulated Panel Systems. "Working alongside ZS2 allows us to advance MgO panel systems while continuing to deliver the quality and reliability our customers expect. We are proud to help expand access to high-performance building systems across the United States."

Production capabilities at the Mobile facility are being phased in alongside standard third-party certification and facility qualification processes which are already underway, with additional listed production capabilities expected to come online as certification pathways are completed later this year.

This expansion reinforces ZS2's long-term strategy to build a resilient, distributed North American manufacturing platform capable of supporting accelerating demand for climate-resilient construction materials and strengthening the future performance of the built environment.

About ZS2 Technologies

ZS2 Technologies is a construction technology company specializing in high-performance magnesium cement building materials and panelized building systems designed for fire resistance, climate resilience, and low-carbon construction. ZS2 is leading the innovation of MgO cement production and applications through construction technology.

About Supreme Insulated Panel Systems

Supreme Insulated Panel Systems is a U.S.-based manufacturer of structural insulated panels serving residential and commercial construction markets. The company focuses on energy-efficient building systems, fast construction timelines, and high-performance building envelopes.

SOURCE ZS2 Technologies Ltd.