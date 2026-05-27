Zscaler Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler stock fell more than 30% after the company issued Q4 guidance below Wall Street expectations and disclosed senior sales leadership departures.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares dropped approximately 15% in after-hours trading on May 26, 2026, after the company paired strong Q3 fiscal 2026 results with Q4 revenue and cash-flow-margin guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. By midday on May 27, the stock had slid more than 30%. Shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information immediately. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Zscaler reported Q3 revenue of $850 million, up 25% year-over-year, and ARR of $3.5 billion. However, the company's Q4 outlook came in below analyst expectations, and management simultaneously disclosed reduced cash-flow-margin projections for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

Alongside the guidance, Zscaler disclosed the departure of senior sales executives. Several major Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock the following morning, and trading volume surged to three to four times the 30-day average. The cybersecurity sector was broadly rallying during the same period, making ZS's decline stand out against its peer group.

If you lost money on your Zscaler investment, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZS Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zscaler made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial metrics and operating performance. Shares fell more than 30% after the company issued Q4 guidance below consensus expectations and disclosed sales leadership departures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: What do ZS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my ZS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com