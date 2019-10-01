ZSi-Foster Announces Acquisition of VERSABAR

CANTON, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZSi-Foster, L.L.C. ("ZSi-Foster"), a top manufacturer and supplier of clamping, coupling and strut products and part of the Ideal Tridon product family, announces the acquisition of VERSABAR, LLC ("VERSABAR"). VERSABAR has been engineering and manufacturing steel components for over 70 years, and have the widest offering of strut fittings and accessories available in the market, offering stainless steel, steel, hot-dipped galvanized, hot-rolled and zinc-plated products. VERSABAR is located in Totowa, NJ and provides access to New York City and the broader Northeast markets with top quality products and personalized customer service.

"VERSABAR is thrilled to become a part of the ZSi-Foster and Ideal Tridon team," said VERSABAR's owners Bill and Sara Taylor. "Our strut products and accessories are a perfect fit with the ZSi-Foster product line, and together we can better serve our customers in the Northeast and across the U.S. Combining our products and organizations will give our customers even more reasons to choose ZSi-Foster."

ZSi-Foster, recently acquired by Ideal Tridon, serves a diverse set of end markets by offering a broad portfolio of highly engineered clamp, coupling and support systems. With the recent addition of Florida Strut and now VERSABAR, the company is uniquely positioned to serve customers who need quality steel fittings and accessories anywhere and anytime.

"Bringing VERSABAR into the ZSi-Foster organization gives us a strong market presence in the Northeast while providing our customers with an expanded product offering in metal framing, fittings, and related accessories. VERSABAR's customers will also benefit from ZSi-Foster's extensive line of clamping solutions," said Rick Stepien, ZSi-Foster's CEO. "We are excited about the combination and prospects for our organizations."

The transaction was completed on September 24, 2019. To learn more about ZSi-Foster and VERSABAR, visit www.zsi-foster.com or www.versabar.com.

SOURCE ZSi-Foster, L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.zsi-foster.com

