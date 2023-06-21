zSpace Announces Expansion of Computer Science and Cybersecurity Content on Inspire AR/VR Laptop

New CyberSecurity Application by SurfWisely Joins Mastery Coding and BlocksCAD3D to Provide a Comprehensive Computer Science Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, is thrilled to announce the expansion of computer science and cybersecurity content on the Inspire AR/VR Laptop. As part of this exciting development, zSpace has partnered with SurfWisely, an innovative educational software company, to introduce a new application that will join the existing offerings by Mastery Coding and BlocksCAD3D. This collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive computer science offering to the existing and extensive range of K-12 STEM and CTElearning experiences already being used in over 3,700 schools and districts.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 15 percent from 2021 to 2031, highlighting the increasing demand for technology skills in the workforce. Recognizing the importance of preparing students for future careers, zSpace is committed to equipping learners with comprehensive computer science and cybersecurity education through its Inspire AR/VR Laptop.

The Inspire AR/VR Laptop, zSpace's flagship product, offers an immersive learning environment that combines the power of augmented and virtual reality with educational content. It enables students to explore complex concepts in a hands-on and interactive manner, fostering deeper engagement and understanding in STEM, CTE, and other areas.

The addition of SurfWisely's application represents a significant milestone for zSpace and its commitment to empowering students with comprehensive computer science and cybersecurity education. SurfWisely brings its expertise in developing innovative educational software that promotes digital literacy, online safety, and responsible internet usage in a gamified environment. With SurfWisely's application, students will have access to a wide range of engaging activities, cybersecurity simulations, and lessons on ethical digital citizenship.

Mastery Coding, a trusted provider of coding education, and BlocksCAD3D, a leading platform for teaching 3D design and modeling, have been pivotal contributors to the Inspire AR/VR Laptop's success. Through their partnership with zSpace, these companies have expanded the laptop's content library, providing students with interactive coding experiences and the ability to design and build in a three-dimensional virtual environment.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of computer science and cybersecurity content on our Inspire AR/VR Laptop," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "By partnering with SurfWisely and integrating their application into our immersive learning platform, we are offering students a holistic and dynamic educational experience. The addition of SurfWisely's expertise in promoting digital literacy and online safety will further enhance the Inspire AR/VR Laptop's ability to prepare students for the digital world."

The collaborative efforts of zSpace, SurfWisely, Mastery Coding, and BlocksCAD3D will result in an even more robust offering of K-12 STEM activities, enabling educators to deliver comprehensive computer science, coding, and cybersecurity curricula. Through the Inspire AR/VR Laptop, millions of learners worldwide will have access to an engaging and effective learning tool that prepares them for the technological challenges of the future.

zSpace representatives will be available to discuss its computer science products on the Inspire AR/VR Laptop at the International Society for Technology in Education conference (ISTE 2023) from June 26 to June 28 at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Test your skill at Castle Attack, a Unity-based game, and discover how students can do everything from basic coding to game development in Unity in zSpace Booth 2850.

