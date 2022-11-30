zSpace Announces Extensive Expansion of Credentialing and CTE Content

Immersive, AR/VR Learning Solutions from New and Existing Partners Include Health Science, Data Analytics, Advanced Manufacturing, and More

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, a Silicon Valley education company, today announced a significant expansion of its CTE offerings with new learning solutions from six of its partners, ranging from manufacturing fundamentals to decision making in health emergencies. Learning these skills with the power of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) from the zSpace Inspire AR/VR Laptop brings education to life, allowing students to better understand hard-to-visualize concepts as well as practice navigating situations that would be too difficult, impossible, counterproductive, or too expensive in the real world.

"We continue to expand our CTE offerings with new tools from our partners because they've been so successful with the student and learning community," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "Allowing students to experience these CTE courses in an AR/VR environment deepens their learning and boosts their achievement in earning industry credentials."

The zSpace Inspire is an AR/VR laptop that does not require a head-mounted display (HMD) or glasses. Research shows students using zSpace achieve gains averaging a 16-percent improvement (pre-/post-test) in elementary, middle, and high school courses.

New Offerings from zSpace

Among its 40+ individual CTE content offerings, the six new learning opportunities from zSpace partners include:

VRpatients immersive, situational learning experience allows students to interview, assess, diagnose, and treat patients in real time.

immersive, situational learning experience allows students to interview, assess, diagnose, and treat patients in real time. Mimbus Food supports culinary coursework by providing poultry cutting procedures to deepen understanding of product quality concepts.

supports culinary coursework by providing poultry cutting procedures to deepen understanding of product quality concepts. Electrical Fundamentals provides students with multiple modules to gain an understanding of electrical basics.

provides students with multiple modules to gain an understanding of electrical basics. Immersion Analytics Visualizer enables students to comprehend complex datasets and tell compelling stories to educate others.

enables students to comprehend complex datasets and tell compelling stories to educate others. ParaView facilitates the analysis and visualization of data.

facilitates the analysis and visualization of data. PLC Control helps students learning manufacturing concepts to visualize components, learn commands, and practice programming instructions.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,000 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

Media Contact: Amanda Austin, zSpace, Inc., 408-498-4050

