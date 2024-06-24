zSpace Expands Career Readiness with New Science, Math, and CTE Content, Unveiling at ISTE 2024

Expansion of Content on AR/VR Laptops Include Math Island, Supporting Learning of STEM and CTE Topics

DENVER, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace , a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education technology, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its career readiness solutions with the launch of innovative new tools focused on science and math education. The latest applications, Math Island and Scholarlab, allow students to experience immersive content using zSpace's AR/VR laptops and will be unveiled at the ISTE 2024 Conference & Expo in Denver, Colorado, from June 23-26.

Math Island A3 is an immersive learning environment designed to make mathematics engaging and accessible for students of all ages. Through interactive 3D experiences, students can explore mathematical concepts, solve problems in real-time, and visualize abstract ideas in a concrete and compelling way. Math Island A3 aims to build a strong foundation in mathematics, enhancing students' critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for future career success. Click here for a video demonstration.

Scholarlab is a state-of-the-art virtual laboratory that allows students to conduct experiments and explore scientific concepts in a safe, controlled environment. By simulating real-world scenarios and scientific processes, Scholarlab provides hands-on experience that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. This innovative tool is designed to inspire curiosity, foster a deeper understanding of science, and prepare students for careers in STEM fields. Click here for a video demonstration .

Finally, zSpace's Career Readiness Solution receives an update with Career Coach AI™, an AI-driven assistant designed to inspire and empower students by providing insights into various career paths and helping them make informed decisions about their educational journey and future careers. Additionally, Career Readiness eBooks are now available to further support students' career exploration.

"Our goal at zSpace is to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their future careers," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "With Math Island A3 and Scholarlab, we're providing educators with powerful tools to engage students in science and math, making learning both fun and effective. We are excited to showcase these solutions at ISTE 2024 and demonstrate how they can transform the educational experience."

The ISTE Conference & Expo is one of the most influential edtech events of the year, bringing together educators, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Math Island A3 and Scholarlab firsthand, and see how these tools can be integrated into their classrooms to enhance learning outcomes and prepare students for future careers.

Visit zSpace at Booth #1640 at ISTE 2024 to learn more about Math Island, Scholar Lab, and the full range of zSpace's career readiness solutions. For more information, visit www.zspace.com.

About zSpace

zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform with zSpace AI provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in STEM, CTE and career readiness. Over 3,700 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com , or follow @zSpace on X.

