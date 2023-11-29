zSpace Expands Workforce Training Applications on Glasses-free AR/VR Laptop at ACTE Careertech Vision

News provided by

zSpace, Inc.

29 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, Inc., a leading education company and innovator in augmented and virtual reality technology, will proudly unveil its expanded Career and Technical Education (CTE) and workforce applications tomorrow at the ACTE Careertech Vision Conference. This significant development incorporates cutting-edge applications from four renowned companies enhancing zSpace's commitment to transform education by improving STEM performance and workforce preparedness through immersive and interactive learning experiences.

Continue Reading
zSpace Expands Workforce Training Applications on Glasses-free AR/VR Laptop at ACTE Careertech Vision
zSpace Expands Workforce Training Applications on Glasses-free AR/VR Laptop at ACTE Careertech Vision

The following companies' applications are now seamlessly integrated into zSpace's glasses-free augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) Laptop, Inspire, showcased exclusively at ACTE Careertech Vision:

  • Biodigital's state-of-the-art biological visualization software enables students and professionals to explore the human body in unprecedented detail. This integration provides a comprehensive understanding of biology and medical concepts, fostering a new era of interactive learning for health careers.
  • Certification Partners' data science and AI training modules supplement existing zSpace-enabled applications with courses, exams and certifications to bridge the gap between theory and application to how AI solutions and Data Science intersect to create scalable solutions in a variety of businesses and industries.
  • Systran's simulations allow students to dive into the complexities of process technology in the gas/oil industry. These immersive modules provide an in-depth exploration of industrial processes, empowering learners with valuable insights and knowledge essential for success in these critical sectors.
  • Labtech's Renewable Energy Fundamentals' simulations allow zSpace users to explore renewable energy technologies, including solar and wind power, while gaining practical insights into sustainable practices. This integration equips learners with knowledge crucial for addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing energy landscape.

"At zSpace, we are dedicated to revolutionizing education by providing immersive, interactive, and practical learning experiences," said Michael Carbenia, Sr. Executive Director of Workforce at zSpace. "Our collaboration with these industry leaders signifies a significant step forward in our mission to prepare students and professionals for the demands of the modern workforce."

For more information or a demonstration, visit zSpace Booth 307 at ACTE CareerTech VISION in Phoenix on November 30th and December 1st, 2023. To learn how other schools have implemented zSpace technology, attend the session, "Empowering Diversity: Exploring CTE Careers Through Inclusive Recruitment" on December 1st at 10:00 am MST.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 3,700 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on X.

Media Contact:

Amanda Austin

408-498-4050

369278@email4pr.com

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.

Also from this source

Teamwork and Strategic Planning Pave the Way for Seamless Districtwide Launch of Augmented/Virtual Reality Computers in Cumberland County Schools

Teamwork and Strategic Planning Pave the Way for Seamless Districtwide Launch of Augmented/Virtual Reality Computers in Cumberland County Schools

Today, Cumberland County Schools (CCS) was honored for achieving a groundbreaking milestone in the use of educational technology. Through innovative...
zSpace Announces Expansion of Computer Science and Cybersecurity Content on Inspire AR/VR Laptop

zSpace Announces Expansion of Computer Science and Cybersecurity Content on Inspire AR/VR Laptop

zSpace, a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, is thrilled to announce the expansion of computer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.