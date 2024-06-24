zSpace Introduces zSpace AI: Enhancing Education with Artificial Intelligence

zSpace AI combines the power of zSpace experiential learning and AI technology to enhance learning with real-time coaching aligned to use of zSpace.

DENVER, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace , a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education technology, is excited to announce the expansion of its innovative learning platform through the introduction of zSpace AI. As a company committed to addressing real-world educational needs, zSpace continues to push boundaries by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to support both teachers and students.

Key Features of zSpace AI:

Enhancing Education with Artificial Intelligence AI Icon

1. Enhanced Support for Educators and Learners:

zSpace AI provides personalized assistance to teachers and students, filling gaps that traditional methods may not address. Real-time information is seamlessly integrated into students' experiential learning within the zSpace environment.



2. Curated AI Content:

zSpace AI offers a wealth of curated content aligned with student needs, enhancing engagement and understanding. From interactive simulations to data-driven insights, zSpace AI enriches the learning experience.



3. Career Coach AI™: Empowering Students for the Future:

Career Coach AI ™ , our AI-driven assistant, inspires students by providing insights into various career paths including information regarding careers in their local communities based on their location while using zSpace. Students can make informed decisions about their educational journey and future careers, thanks to Career Coach AI ™ 's guidance that includes information from sources such as The Department of Labor, Careeronestop.org and BLS.gov .



"Our mission at zSpace is to equip teachers and students with the tools they need to thrive," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "We believe that zSpace AI will revolutionize education by fostering personalized learning experiences and preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow."

Visit zSpace at Booth #1640 at ISTE 2024 to learn more about zSpace AI and see Career Coach AI™ in action. With zSpace AI, we continue to shape the future of education by combining technology, creativity, and innovation.

About zSpace

zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform with zSpace AI provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in STEM, CTE and career readiness. Over 3,700 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com , or follow @zSpace on X.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. zSpace disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

