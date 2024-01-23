zSpace Launches Career Readiness Solution to Inspire Awareness, Exploration, and Future Career Preparedness, Features at FETC 2024

News provided by

zSpace, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

Expansion of Content on AR/VR Laptops Include Career Coach AI Avatar and Career Connections Supporting Learning of STEM and CTE Topics on zSpace AR/VR Laptops

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, zSpace, Inc., a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education technology, launched an innovative solution designed to enhance students' readiness for future careers. The new Career Readiness Solution takes a comprehensive approach to providing career awareness, exploration, and preparedness opportunities for elementary, secondary, and post-secondary students. Through the expansion of its STEM, CTE, and Career Readiness content, students can now research, learn about, and experience future careers with immersive content using zSpace's AR/VR laptops. These exciting additions will be showcased at the Future of  Education Technology Conference (FETC 2024), underscoring the company's dedication to revolutionizing education through immersive learning experiences.

Continue Reading
Student examines gear pump on glasses-free AR/VR laptop
Student examines gear pump on glasses-free AR/VR laptop
zSpace, Inc.
zSpace, Inc.

Highlighting the expansion is the introduction of the following applications:

  • Career Coach AI™: This AI-driven avatar aims to inspire and empower students by providing insights into various career paths, helping them make informed decisions about their educational journey and future careers. Career Coach AI supports 95 languages in real time.
  • Career Connection Lessons in Studio A3: Additional lessons in Studio A3 are designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, offering students a glimpse into how their academic knowledge translates to various professions.

"We are excited to announce our Career Readiness Solution and expansion of our STEM and CTE content on the zSpace AR/VR laptop," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO at zSpace. "These new features, including Career Coach AI™ and enhanced Studio A3 lessons, underscore our commitment to providing educators and students with cutting-edge tools and resources to enhance learning outcomes and prepare for careers that they may have not previously considered."

Attendees at FETC 2024 will have the opportunity to experience these new features in zSpace Booth 604, January 23 - 26, 2024, in Orlando. 

About zSpace
zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in STEM, CTE and career readiness. Over 3,700 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on X.

Press Contact:
Amanda Austin
[email protected] 
408-498-4050

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.

Also from this source

Festo and zSpace Expand Partnership to Advance Electrical and Mechatronics Training Programs

Festo and zSpace Expand Partnership to Advance Electrical and Mechatronics Training Programs

zSpace, Inc. and Festo Didactic Inc. today announced they are joining forces to integrate zSpace's AR/VR platform with Festo's practical, hands-on...
zSpace Expands Workforce Training Applications on Glasses-free AR/VR Laptop at ACTE Careertech Vision

zSpace Expands Workforce Training Applications on Glasses-free AR/VR Laptop at ACTE Careertech Vision

zSpace, Inc., a leading education company and innovator in augmented and virtual reality technology, will proudly unveil its expanded Career and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.