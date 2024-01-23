zSpace Launches Career Readiness Solution to Inspire Awareness, Exploration, and Future Career Preparedness, Features at FETC 2024

Expansion of Content on AR/VR Laptops Include Career Coach AI Avatar and Career Connections Supporting Learning of STEM and CTE Topics on zSpace AR/VR Laptops

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, zSpace, Inc. , a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education technology, launched an innovative solution designed to enhance students' readiness for future careers. The new Career Readiness Solution takes a comprehensive approach to providing career awareness, exploration, and preparedness opportunities for elementary, secondary, and post-secondary students. Through the expansion of its STEM, CTE, and Career Readiness content, students can now research, learn about, and experience future careers with immersive content using zSpace's AR/VR laptops . These exciting additions will be showcased at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC 2024), underscoring the company's dedication to revolutionizing education through immersive learning experiences.

Student examines gear pump on glasses-free AR/VR laptop zSpace, Inc.

Highlighting the expansion is the introduction of the following applications:

Career Coach AI™: This AI-driven avatar aims to inspire and empower students by providing insights into various career paths, helping them make informed decisions about their educational journey and future careers. Career Coach AI supports 95 languages in real time.

This AI-driven avatar aims to inspire and empower students by providing insights into various career paths, helping them make informed decisions about their educational journey and future careers. Career Coach AI supports 95 languages in real time. Career Connection Lessons in Studio A3 : Additional lessons in Studio A3 are designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, offering students a glimpse into how their academic knowledge translates to various professions.

"We are excited to announce our Career Readiness Solution and expansion of our STEM and CTE content on the zSpace AR/VR laptop," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO at zSpace. "These new features, including Career Coach AI™ and enhanced Studio A3 lessons, underscore our commitment to providing educators and students with cutting-edge tools and resources to enhance learning outcomes and prepare for careers that they may have not previously considered."

Attendees at FETC 2024 will have the opportunity to experience these new features in zSpace Booth 604, January 23 - 26, 2024, in Orlando.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception and is a leading education company within the Metaverse. zSpace's evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform provides innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in STEM, CTE and career readiness. Over 3,700 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. Located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com , or follow @zSpace on X.

