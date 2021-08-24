zSpace Named to GSV EdTech 150

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, Inc. announced today it has been named to The GSV EdTech 150 list, which recognizes the world's leading, most transformational education technology companies. zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing – anytime, anywhere, anyplace. As evidenced by the adoption of AR/VR in industry and education to deliver instruction on complex topics, zSpace provides experiential learning opportunities allowing teachers and students to do things that would otherwise be too dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, and expensive to do.

Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing.

zSpace was chosen from 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed companies based on an evaluation of several factors including revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile. GSV estimates that these 150 companies together reach approximately 3 billion people — close to half of the global population — and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

GSV launched its inaugural list of leaders in education technology in 2020 with the EdTech 50, and with rapid growth in the sector, increased this year's list to 150.

"zSpace is thrilled to be recognized on The GSV EdTech 150 list," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO for zSpace. "Over the past year, we've been fortunate to see expansion of zSpace implementations as a part of many districts'and higher education institutions' remote, in-person, and blended learning strategy. This is a testament of our commitment to improve student success and preparation for college and careers."

The selection is determined by GSV's internally-developed scoring system that applies scores across several KPIs including revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach and margin profile. To see the full list of companies selected for the GSV EdTech 150, visit www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150.

About zSpace, Inc.

zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 50 patents. To learn more, visit zSpace.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Austin

[email protected]

408-498-4050

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zSpace.com

