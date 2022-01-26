zSpace Partners with Mastery Coding to Offer Academic Esports, Computer Science and More to Hundreds of Thousands of Students

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, Inc . and Mastery Coding ™ today announced a new partnership to bring the full suite of Mastery Coding's computer science, academic esports, and STEM curriculum to the hundreds of thousands of teachers and students who utilize zSpace's AR/VR interactive technology. The new offering fulfills one of the top needs of today's schools as well as the job market. As our virtual world continues to expand, those knowledgeable in computer science are more in demand than ever, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers . Several scholarly studies cited in a Brookings Institution Essay show computer science education helps executive functioning, critical thinking, and problem solving, even if students don't pursue a career in computer science

"Augmented and virtual reality are becoming more common in industries across the globe, ranging from AR/VR training in technical fields to the development of AR/VR marketing campaigns," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "The partnership between Mastery Coding and zSpace will get in on the ground floor of this growing trend and position students to become tomorrow's leaders in video game development, esports, cybersecurity, and much more."

zSpace has been focused on immersive experiences since its inception, and is the leading education company within the Metaverse. Its technology allows students to create, explore, and problem solve in an AR/VR environment. The most recent release from zSpace, the Inspire Learning Station , includes a Windows-based laptop, a high-fidelity display, 4K Pantone capabilities, a CPU for design and esports, a haptic feedback stylus and optic tracking sensors. Educators and learners no longer need special glasses to view or interact with content, and learners can use zSpace at home, in the classroom, or as part of a hybrid learning environment.

The Mastery Coding content included with zSpace contains standards-based lessons and pathways in a wide variety of computer science curricula that is designed to be effective whether lessons are in-person, remote, or a combination of the two. Students can earn professional certifications in computational literacy, computer science, web development, game development, Unity, and cybersecurity, as well as create digital portfolios that demonstrate proficiency, competency, and aptitude for higher education applications and employment opportunities. Professional development is provided by both zSpace and Mastery Coding.

zSpace representatives will be available to demonstrate how teachers and students can use zSpace technology and Mastery Coding to master complex computer science subjects at the National Future of Education Technology® Conference ( FETC 2022 ) from January 26 to January 28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida in booth 3234.

About Mastery Coding™

Mastery Coding creates career-ready coding courses for K-12 schools. The curriculum offers a pathway to college and career success, teaching students the skills they need to thrive in the digital workforce.

About zSpace

zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math, and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

