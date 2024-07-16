SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at ISTELive 24. This award celebrates zSpace's innovative Career Readiness Solution, highlighted by the cutting-edge Career Coach AI™. This recognition underscores zSpace's commitment to revolutionizing career education through advanced technology and immersive learning experiences.

A Holistic Approach to Career Preparedness

zSpace Receives Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at ISTELive 24 for Innovative Career Readiness Solution zSpace Receives Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at ISTELive 24 for Innovative Career Readiness Solution

zSpace's Career Readiness Solution offers a comprehensive approach to career awareness, exploration, and readiness for students across all educational levels. By enhancing its STEM and CTE content, zSpace empowers students to explore potential careers through engaging, glasses-free AR/VR laptops.

Introducing Career Coach AI™

Central to this solution is Career Coach AI™, an AI-driven chatbot designed to offer real-time insights into various career paths. Career Coach AI helps students make informed decisions about their education and future careers by providing personalized, conversational responses. Unlike traditional search engines, Career Coach AI generates detailed and tailored answers, offering a unique experience for each user.

Utilizing geolocation, Career Coach AI highlights local career opportunities and supports 95 languages, ensuring inclusivity for all students. It integrates reliable labor market data from state labor offices, ensuring that the information is current and relevant.

Commitment to Privacy and Security

In today's digital age, data privacy is crucial. zSpace ensures robust privacy measures with Career Coach AI, using device-based location information to provide region-specific guidance while maintaining strict privacy standards. Importantly, no login is required, ensuring no personal data is collected, maintained, or shared.

Connecting Classroom Learning with Real-World Careers

The Career Readiness Solution is enriched by expanded AR/VR content, including lessons in Studio A3, Newton's Park A3, Franklin's Lab A3, zSpace Experiences, and VIVED Science. These immersive experiences bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world applications, deepening students' understanding of potential career paths.

A Transformative Tool in Career Education

Blending AI capabilities with immersive STEM and CTE experiences, zSpace's Career Readiness Solution is a pioneering tool in career education. It equips students with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers while inspiring them to explore new opportunities.

Highlight at ISTELive 24

In addition to receiving the Tech & Learning Best of Show Award, zSpace was featured in "The 11 Coolest Finds We Spotted at ISTELive 24" by We Are Teachers, further highlighting its impact and innovation in educational technology.

This recognition at ISTELive 24 reinforces zSpace's dedication to educational excellence and innovation. As we celebrate this achievement, zSpace remains committed to empowering students and educators with the essential tools for success in a rapidly changing world.

For more information about zSpace's Career Readiness Solution and other innovative educational tools, please visit zSpace's website.

To explore the full list of cool finds at ISTELive 24, visit We Are Teachers here.

