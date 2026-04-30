ZSPC INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds zSpace (ZSPC) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 22, 2026

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Apr 30, 2026, 10:23 ET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In zSpace To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in zSpace issued in connection with zSpace's December 2024 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against zSpace, Inc. ("zSpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZSPC) and reminds investors of the June 22, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, defendant Erick DeOliveira concerning financial statements that defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace's preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; (3) defendants' failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation; and (4) as a result, defendants' risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

On April 21, 2026, zSpace carried out a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

At the time this complaint was filed, zSpace's share price plummeted from its IPO price to as low as $0.0208 per share, not accounting for the 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding zSpace's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the zSpace class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ZSPC or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

UPST INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Upstart (UPST) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 8, 2026

UPST INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Upstart (UPST) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 8, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Upstart Holdings, Inc. ("Upstart" or the...
SLNO INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 5, 2026

SLNO INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 5, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno" or the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics