ZSPC INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds zSpace (ZSPC) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 22, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, defendant Erick DeOliveira concerning financial statements that defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace's preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; (3) defendants' failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation; and (4) as a result, defendants' risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

On April 21, 2026, zSpace carried out a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

At the time this complaint was filed, zSpace's share price plummeted from its IPO price to as low as $0.0208 per share, not accounting for the 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding zSpace's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the zSpace class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ZSPC or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP