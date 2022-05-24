Zsquare Wins 2022 German Innovation Award

Zsquare's Transformational Single-Use Endoscope Recognized for its Intrinsic Value to Healthcare Innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zsquare, leading developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, today announced that it has been named a winner in the German Innovation Awards 2022, presented by the German Design Council. The awards honor products and solutions that distinguish themselves primarily by their user-centricity and added value compared to earlier solutions across all industrial sectors.

Zsquare has developed the only scalable platform capable of transmitting high-resolution images in flexible, single-use endoscopes. The company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing visual fiber-optics. In addition to dramatically reducing the optical component's diameter without compromising resolution, the two-part endoscope design allows the same imaging core to be used while switching indication-specific shells that are purpose-made for ENT, bronchoscopy, duodenoscopy, urology, gynecology, and more.

"This award is a true testament to our team's excellence in improving diagnostic and treatment assessments and reducing cross-infection risks by developing user-centric solutions for the burgeoning endoscopy market," said Asaf Shahmoon, Ph.D., CEO of Zsquare. "Our technology enables, for the first time ever, the dramatic reduction of the optical component's diameter, improving image quality to achieve never-before-seen visuals. We are very proud to be recognized for our achievements, and more importantly, are anticipating the impact we can have on patient care as this tool is adopted in clinical settings."

Zsquare's ultra-thin fiber enables flexible access to formerly unreachable anatomical sites without compromising on image quality. Additionally, while reusable endoscopes are often inadequately sterilized, resulting in the widespread issue of cross-contamination with endoscopies, Zsquare's platform relies on single-use shells that put an end to the risk of infection. The benefits include better patient outcomes, significant savings for healthcare systems, enhanced usability and diagnostic quality, and wider accessibility of endoscopic procedures.

This news follows the company's recent announcement that it has secured $15 million in funding for the pilot launch of its single-use ENT endoscope. Funds have been allocated to boost R&D production with the plan to expand into other health indications. The pilot launch is expected in the third quarter of 2022, pending FDA approval.

