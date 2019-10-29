ZS's Hensley Evans Named to "Women Leaders in Consulting" List

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS Principal Hensley Evans was recently named to Consulting magazine's 2019 "Women Leaders in Consulting" list in the Excellence in Leadership category. Published annually, the prestigious list recognizes the achievements and outstanding efforts of women in the consulting industry.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this award and be recognized in an industry that I've dedicated more than 30 years of my career to," said Hensley, who is based in Zurich. "Women have made a profound difference both within the industry and on behalf of the clients we serve, and I look forward to seeing outstanding women continue to lead the way in the future."

When Hensley joined ZS as a principal over six years ago, her expertise, inquisitive nature and approachable leadership style helped her quickly build trust and establish credibility. She focused equally on learning ZS's business and forming authentic and meaningful connections with colleagues. Hensley's clients, peers and team know her as an expert with a keen desire to learn from others and a unique coaching approach that's both direct and rooted in empathy.

Originally hired to shape and build ZS's patient marketing practice, Hensley combined her deep experience with a strong, strategic vision. She successfully attracted many internal and external experts to join her, placing ZS on the map for patient and consumer health engagements and making a meaningful difference in the evolution of patient care. Her deep dedication to innovative patient marketing solutions also earned her a spot on the "2019 DTC Innovator" list by DTC Perspectives.

In addition to leading ZS's patient marketing practice and helping clients solve their toughest problems, Hensley is a positive role model for aspiring leaders at ZS. As co-chair of ZS's Women's Leadership Initiative — a group dedicated to helping women build successful careers by enabling professional growth, fostering an inclusive working environment and supporting individual choices – Hensley partners with the firm's leadership to drive initiatives that support inclusivity and belonging.

"Hensley is making an amazingly positive impact on ZS's people and culture in addition to her impact on our clients and business," said Regional Managing Principal Bill Coyle. "Her contributions via our Women's Leadership Initiative are pushing us to ensure we continue to live up to our three core values of doing the right thing, getting it right and treating people right."

Read more about Hensley and the other recipients of the Women Leaders in Consulting award in the November/December 2019 issue of Consulting.

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 6,000-plus ZSers in 24 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or the Life at ZS blog.

Contact:

David Motsinger

dmotsinger@golin.com

(312) 729-4467

SOURCE ZS

Related Links

https://www.zs.com

