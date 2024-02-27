ZSuite Tech Accelerates Access to Escrow Innovation for Financial Institutions Via AppMarket from Fiserv

News provided by

ZSuite Technologies

27 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

Dozens of Fiserv Financial Institution Clients Now Leveraging ZEscrow Solution

WESTWOOD, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZSuite Technologies, a leader in fintech, proudly announces that its pre-integrated capabilities are now available via AppMarket from Fiserv, a collaborative online marketplace where Fiserv financial institution clients can access a curated set of fintech solutions that can help them reach new customers, operate more efficiently and compete more effectively.

Continue Reading

With access to ZSuite via AppMarket, financial institutions using the Premier® account processing platform from Fiserv now have easier access and faster deployment options to support their commercial banking strategy.

ZSuite's flagship product, ZEscrow, offers digital escrow and subaccounting capabilities that help banks attract and retain valuable commercial customers. The platform not only drives deposit growth but also enhances internal efficiency for banks. Its strategic capabilities position financial institutions as leaders in meeting the unique needs of businesses and provide a tool to manage liquidity in the changing economic environment.

"By leveraging the Banking Hub workspace and Fiserv Open APIs on our developer portal to build integration with our Premier platform, ZSuite has enabled financial institutions to deploy ZEscrow in a matter of months – accelerating their growth strategies," says Niranjan Ramaswamy, vice president of Open Finance and Banking Hub at Fiserv. "ZEscrow is an example of the compelling pre-integrated fintech offerings that enable financial institutions to bring new capabilities to their customers quickly and efficiently through AppMarket."

The successful implementation of ZEscrow with 24 Fiserv Premier financial institution clients, and growing, underscores the strong interest in the platform's capabilities within the financial industry. Availability as a pre-integrated fintech solution on AppMarket represents ZSuite Tech's commitment to driving digital transformation in commercial banking.

About ZSuite Tech:

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that equips banks with digital escrow and subaccounts to attract clients in specific commercial verticals. Banks partner with ZSuite to gain low-cost core deposits, operate more efficiently, and expand their commercial portfolios.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

SOURCE ZSuite Technologies

Also from this source

ZSuite Technologies' Remarkable 2023 Journey Defined by Substantial Growth

ZSuite Technologies, Inc. (ZSuite Tech) a prominent player in Digital Escrow within the commercial banking industry, reports a stellar performance in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.