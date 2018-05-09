ZT Corporate Announces Successful Portfolio Company Exit

HOUSTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZT Corporate ("ZT") is pleased to announce that it recently exited its portfolio investment in Altus Infusion, a specialty healthcare services company, following the successful sale of Altus Infusion to a middle market private equity firm.

ZT acquired a 51% equity interest in Altus Infusion in 2012 and, through this sale, will realize 9.8 times the total multiple on invested cash for its investors, which includes the sale proceeds, previous distributions and future earnouts.

Taseer Badar, ZT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be able to deliver such outstanding, industry-leading returns from our Altus Infusion investment to our portfolio investors.

"Altus Infusion grew rapidly after ZT partnered with the company in 2012. From its original core expertise of rheumatology, to the expansion into neurology, gastroenterology and more recently pharmaceuticals, Altus Infusion has been an outstanding performer in the specialty healthcare market," Badar added. "Additionally, the therapeutic infusion segment has experienced brisk transaction activity over the past nine months, and the strong returns we have realized in just six years demonstrates the strength of ZT's original investment strategy in the specialty healthcare market. We look forward to more exceptional exits from other ZT investments over the coming years."

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to ZT Corporate, Inc.

About ZT Corporate

ZT Corporate is a firm of operationally-oriented entrepreneurs dedicated to developing and growing income-producing lower-middle market companies. The Firm currently has more than 20 portfolio company investments in the healthcare, restaurant, automotive and real estate sectors, with combined capital commitments exceeding $300 million. The Altus Infusion transaction represents ZT's first major healthcare company portfolio investment exit.

With offices in Houston and New York, ZT Corporate provides specialized financial solutions and creates value for clients through a broad range of financial vehicles, including traditional and alternative private equity investments. For more on ZT Corporate, please visit http://ztcorporate.com.

About Altus Infusion

Houston-based Altus Infusion provides comprehensive infusion therapy services in physicians' offices, which allows patients to receive their treatment in a comfortable, convenient, and familiar environment under the supervision of their trusted doctors and experienced professionals from the Altus Infusion team.

