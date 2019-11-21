ZTERS Streamlines Temporary Construction Service Rentals with PlanGrid Integration

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction project managers can now easily order temporary worksite rentals using an integration between award-winning rental service provider ZTERS Site Services and PlanGrid®, a leading construction productivity software that is part of Autodesk Construction Solutions®. PlanGrid has been used on more than 1.5 million construction projects around the world and helps teams manage key construction workflows. The ZTERS-PlanGrid integration is now available nationwide and allows customers to easily order temporary worksite solutions, including portable toilets, dumpsters, temporary fencing, office trailers, and storage containers, directly through the PlanGrid desktop or mobile app.

Finding the right products and vendors for construction sites usually takes multiple phone calls across several vendors. This requires hours of price shopping and bidding, and creates a logistical challenge for project managers, particularly if they manage multiple job sites. Since 2009, ZTERS has helped construction project managers streamline their workflow by providing all their temporary worksite services with one phone call and simplified invoicing. More than 6,000 active worksites rely on ZTERS each day for reliable temporary services. Now, to simplify the rental process even further, project managers can request services directly within PlanGrid.

Construction project managers using PlanGrid can fill out a service request form in the app to select the services they need, and a dedicated ZTERS account manger will locate the right rentals to meet the project's requirements and budget. After an initial phone call to confirm service selections and delivery dates, project managers will have one point of contact for all their service rentals. ZTERS can help manage rentals nationwide, no matter how many locations a PM manages.

"Businesses change rapidly, and competition in the age of the internet often comes from unexpected directions. We need to be innovative in our service offerings and service fulfillment," says ZTERS President and CEO Jon Farley.

Construction professionals nationwide use PlanGrid to manage projects every day. With the ZTERS integration, they'll be able to order jobsite solutions straight from the same mobile interface where they manage their site construction workflow. This integration will save customers hours of time spent searching for and managing various rental services across the country.

"With projects becoming increasingly complex, the construction industry needs to streamline processes wherever possible to operate more efficiently on the jobsite," said James Cook, strategic alliances and partners at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "We are committed to empowering our customers with more productivity, and our work with companies like ZTERs enables customers to get more done simply, easily and more quickly."

"We have grown a lot and learned a lot in the last 10 years, but our goal is still the same: To provide the best customer service in the industry and the most inclusive set of services to meet customers' needs," Farley says.

To learn more about the ZTERS integration with PlanGrid, visit https://www.zters.com/integrations/plangrid/.

ABOUT ZTERS

Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, ZTERS Site Solutions has provided top-rated worksite rental solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites. They also offer commercial waste services to warehouses, industrial, retail, and restaurant facilities. A customer-first approach means every project has a dedicated account manager who provides an upfront quote with no hidden fees. To learn more, visit zters.com.

Autodesk and PlanGrid are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

SOURCE ZTERS

Related Links

https://www.zters.com

