ZTO Announces the Establishment of Environmental, Social and Governance Committee

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors (the "Board") of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee (the "ESG Committee") has been formed with effect from March 16, 2021.

The Board also announces that, Mr. Jianfa Lai, Mr. Jilei Wang and Mr. Qin Charles Huang have been appointed as the members of the ESG Committee, and Mr. Jianfa Lai has been appointed as the chairman of the ESG Committee with effect from Mar 16, 2021. The terms of reference of the ESG Committee will be posted on the website of the Company (https://zto.investorroom.com/).

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

