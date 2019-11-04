ZTO Express Announces Its Inaugural Investor Day on November 25, 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will host its inaugural investor day on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Shanghai, China. The event will feature a series of presentations by ZTO's Chairman & CEO, Director and Vice President of Operations and other senior management team members, who will discuss the company's strategic outlook, transit and sorting operations, network and outlets management, information and technology, human capital, ecosystem and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join a guided tour of the on-site sorting hub, to go through exhibitions and to observe new products in action.

For those who have interest in joining the event, please email ir@zto.com to apply; successful applicants will receive a registration link via email after review. Kindly be advised that due to limited seats, we are unable to accommodate all the applicants; however, live webcast of presentation will be available on that day.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

