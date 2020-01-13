ZTO Express Holds 2019 Year-end Network Partner Convention

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today held its 2019 year-end network partner convention at Company headquarters in Shanghai.

At the convention, the management team reviewed operational performance for the year.

In 2019, ZTO delivered 12.1 billion parcels, growth of 42.2%. The Company achieved its volume target while maintaining its leadership position in service quality and overall customer satisfaction. ZTO's results reflect its sound strategy and effective execution, which is the result of joint effort by everyone under the ZTO brand, including network partners.

At the convention, ZTO Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Meisong Lai commented, "Reflecting on 2019, we accelerated volume growth to 15 percentage points faster than the industry average. We introduced and implemented network-wide volume-incentive metric and regulatory mechanism of pick-up and delivery fee schedule between the major pick-up regions and the corresponding delivery regions. We achieved a milestone in establishing and operating low-cost and value-added last-mile posts, improving network partners' cost competitiveness and enhancing the last-mile delivery capacity. We further enhanced our operating productivity by continuously expanding our infrastructure across our network as well as thoroughly implementing technology innovations. In addition, each arm of the ecosystem is growing steadily, including cross-border shipments, LTL business, ZTO commerce, ZTO warehousing, aviation, financing, marketing and advertising."

Lai continued, "Looking forward, we believe that the domestic consumption needs and China's express delivery market are expected to maintain steady growth in the near term. Our goals for 2020 are to further expand market share and again achieve parcel volume growth 15 percentage points higher than the industry average. We'll solidify our leadership position while maintaining the service quality and a healthy profit growth.

"To achieve our goal, we will focus on empowering our network partners to build more comprehensive capabilities, including strong last mile capacities. We will further leverage our advantages in scale, infrastructure productivity, financial resources, stability and sustainability of the network in order to seize market opportunities and widen competitive barriers. In addition, we'll further develop our ecosystem so as to actively explore new ways to enhance our value proposition in comprehensive logistic and supply chain management services. We are confident that we can achieve long-term success by knowing and leveraging our existing strengths, treasuring our partners, making transformations and pursuing continuous improvement in our key advantages."

